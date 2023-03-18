Mad Maxine Waters Says Trump Is ‘Attempting to Organize His Domestic Terrorists’

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Rage, Race-Hate, and Insanity) is enraged over the fact that Donald Trump has called upon his supporters to protest when he is arrested. According to Mad Maxine, Trump was employing one of those “dog whistles” that Leftists so often like to accuse patriots of using. She claimed that what the former president and 2024 front-runner was really doing was “attempting to organize his domestic terrorists.”

This is balderdash, but Waters feels free to say it on MSNBC because it’s fully consistent with what Leftists have been claiming for years now and is a centerpiece of the Left’s overall strategy: to paint Trump and his supporters as terrorists and the entire America-First perspective as one that must be allowed no place in the public square because it leads to criminal and terrorist activity.

Yes, this is the same Maxine Waters who, back in 2018, exhorted her followers to confront and menace Trump administration officials: “If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

This is also the same Maxine Waters who raged in June 2022 after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, “They ain’t seen nothin’ yet. Women are going to control their bodies, no matter how they try to stop us. The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies, and if they think black women are intimidated or afraid, they got another thought comin’. Black women will be out in droves. We will be out by the thousands. We will be out by the millions. We are going to make sure that we fight for the right to control our own bodies.” Apparently, as far as Waters was concerned, that fight involved illegal defiance of the Dobbs v. Jackson decision. What’s the word for that sort of thing? Oh, yeah: insurrection.

But Maxine Waters is a Leftist, and that means that she never has to say she’s sorry. And so on MSNBC’s The Saturday Show with Jonathan Capehart, Capehart lobbed Waters a softball about their common villain’s egregious statement over being subject to an unjust arrest, banana republic style: “You had been warning everybody since the beginning of the Trump presidency about who he is,” Capehart reminded Waters, as if she might have forgotten the focus of her rage and hate for the last six or seven years. “Your reaction to the breaking news this morning from the former president who says on his own social media platform that he will be arrested, he says this, on Tuesday?”

Waters responded: “Well, let me just say this, Jonathan. Constantly, as I travel around the country, people are asking me, when is he going to be arrested and indicted? Is he above the law, hasn’t done enough so that the American people can have faith and confidence that the law applies to him also?”

No, she didn’t mean Hunter Biden, much less Old Joe, and she said nothing about Nancy Pelosi’s insider trading or Hillary Clinton’s entire career. If anyone is above the law in America today, it is the Leftist elites, not Trump, who has been the object of more investigations than any other president in American history.

Nonetheless, Waters plowed on with hysterical and baseless charges, claiming that Trump “has disrespected the Constitution of the United States of America.” How? She added that he “has lied” and “has tried to organize domestic terrorists. And some believe that he did organize them as they attacked our Capitol on January 6.” Even after the Jan. 6 “insurrection” narrative has been exploded, Mad Max is still pushing it. She knows that her rabid-Left base will cling to it no matter how much information comes out showing that it was a hoax.

Waters went on to claim risibly that “the charges that he’s being indicted on are minimal, as opposed to the charges that I believe he could have been indicted on,” as if Democrats haven’t been trying to hang anything they could on Trump for eight years. She repeated that Trump is “attempting to organize his domestic terrorists to show up and to resist him being arrested… perhaps he was trying to organize domestic terrorists, to protest his arrest.”

That’s one of the main reasons why the arrest is in the offing: to provoke protests that Leftists can use to further their “insurrection” narrative and impose more of their authoritarian agenda among the American people. Waters on MSNBC Saturday was laying the groundwork for claims on Tuesday that Trump’s followers engaged in terrorist acts and that the FBI is therefore justified in treating support for Trump as terrorism. The hook has been baited.