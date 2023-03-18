Trump Calls for Protests Over His Arrest

On Saturday morning, Donald Trump acknowledged that he will indeed be arrested, saying that the fateful day will be this coming Tuesday. Trump wrote in all caps on Truth Social:

OUR NATION IS NOW THIRD WORLD & DYING. THE AMERICAN DREAM IS DEAD! THE RADICAL LEFT ANARCHISTS HAVE STOLLEN [sic] OUR PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, AND WITH IT, THE HEART OF OUR OUR [sic] COUNTRY. AMERICAN PATRIOTS ARE BEING ARRESTED & HELD IN CAPTIVITY LIKE ANIMALS, WHILE CRIMINALS & LEFTIST THUGS ARE ALLOWED TO ROAM THE STREETS, KILLING & BURNING WITH NO RETRIBUTION. MILLIONS ARE FLOODING THROUGH OUR OPEN BOARDERS, MANY FROM PRISONS & MENTAL INSTITUTIONS. CRIME & INFLATION ARE DESTROYING OUR VERY WAY OF LIFE… Page 2: NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!

It’s understandable that Trump would want protests. He is about to be arrested in order to give Leftists the photo-op of their bête noire in handcuffs that they have slavered for over the last few years and to further their efforts to stigmatize and ultimately criminalize their opposition, as Old Joe Biden signaled was coming in September when he declared that “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

What’s more, Trump is about to be arrested on charges that he paid $130,000 to a prostitute, Stormy Daniels, in order to buy her silence over their liaison. Even the New York Times admits that this is a far-fetched basis for handcuffing the man and subjecting him to a perp walk. The Times conceded on March 9, in an article about how criminal charges were pending against Trump that “hush money is not inherently illegal.” Working hard to justify this looming pseudo-legal banana-republic action of arresting the sitting president’s principal opponent, the Times continued by suggesting that “the prosecutors could argue that the $130,000 payout effectively became an improper donation to Mr. Trump’s campaign, under the theory that because the money silenced Ms. Daniels, it benefited his candidacy.” They could argue that. Hardly a slam-dunk case.

The Times concluded by admitting again that the case against Trump is shaky at best: “Combining the criminal charge with a violation of state election law would be a novel legal theory for any criminal case, let alone one against the former president, raising the possibility that a judge or appellate court could throw it out or reduce the felony charge to a misdemeanor.” Indeed, especially since Stormy Daniels owes Trump $300,000 for a failed defamation suit and is hardly a reliable witness. It’s clear that Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg is proceeding with the arrest in service of the Left’s agenda and heedless of the weakness of his case.

Nonetheless, Trump’s call for protests is ill-advised, and patriots would be wise to stay at home on Tuesday and not go out to protest in Manhattan or anywhere else. This is because the Biden regime wants the protests and is gearing up the Joint Terrorism Task Force, among other agencies, to deal with the anticipated unrest. Just as we saw on Jan. 6, 2021, any protest is likely to be thoroughly infiltrated with feds, Antifa, and similar operatives who will be doing all they can to provoke an event that can be used to demonize Trump and his supporters anew.

As I explain in The Sumter Gambit: How the Left Is Trying to Foment A Civil War, this is a conscious strategy that the Left has adopted. The Leftist establishment is doing everything it can to provoke unrest from the Right. Then it will use that unrest to support its claims that patriots are actually traitors and insurrectionists, and that their authoritarian crackdowns are therefore justified. The goal is to rule political dissent out of bounds altogether so that only the Leftist perspective is allowed to be publicly articulated in the United States.

This makes it clear that one of the reasons why Trump is being arrested at all is so that there will be protests, which the Biden regime and its media propagandists can then instrumentalize in service of their sinister agenda. Patriots must not take the bait. The proper response to the Trump arrest is not to take to the streets but to work all the harder for just election laws and candidates who understand the real and sinister nature of what we’re facing today, and how the freedom of the republic is indeed on the line as Old Joe said, but not in the way he meant. Biden and his cohorts are the real threat to the republic, not its defenders.