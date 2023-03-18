Democrat Party Activist: We Must Prevent Democracy to Save Democracy

The cognitive dissonance is strong in this one.

PoliticsGirl is an apparently upper-middle-class, middle-aged suburban white woman — in other words, the bread and butter of the Democrat Party base. After spin class, it appears she poured herself a generous glass of red wine to wash down her Xanax and went on a paradoxical rant against democracy in defense of democracy.

Democracy is on the ropes. We have to be singleminded and strategic now. We won’t get another chance. pic.twitter.com/WbRF9UDUrP — PoliticsGirl (@IAmPoliticsGirl) March 12, 2023

Here is her plea to stop a Democratic Primary in the upcoming 2024 presidential election that would prove inconvenient and possibly politically fatal for the Biden administration:

Listen, Democrats… Can we please stop talking about primarying Joe Biden? Who should run against Joe Biden? Will Democrats get behind Joe Biden?… Can we just not? The absolute last thing democracy needs right now is a Democratic Primary. [emphasis added]

She goes on to hit all the predictable talking points about the orange fascist, Joe Biden’s alleged decency “in an increasingly cynical world,” and the merits of starting World War III for the sake of democracy.

PoliticsGirl is the embodiment of what Jimmy Dore and other dissidents on the populist left term “sh**libs.” These people are unencumbered by a sincere fidelity to any ideological commitments; they are purely Party apparatchiks whose definition of political success is simply more D’s next to names in the three branches of government, regardless of what they do or how they perform.

These people are highly valued by the Democrat Party because they give the party carte blanche to govern as horribly as it possibly can, pleasing the donor class in whatever way necessary, with absolutely no electoral consequences.

These are the “vote blue no matter who” people. They view politics as merely a game to be won by their favorite team. The effects of government policies on average people is a secondary concern, if it’s one at all.

There is a reason the vanishing Democrat base is now bored suburban white women: they are largely unaffected, or at least believe themselves to be largely unaffected, by the failures of the party. Politics, to them, is simply a means to escape their boredom, like spin class or the Homeowner’s Association, as well as to flex their moral virtue.

PoliticsGirl’s other hits, predictably, include fawning over Karine Jean-Pierre and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Look at the unhinged, medicated passion for admitted diversity hire Karine Jean-Pierre in those shark eyes, staring into the abyss.

