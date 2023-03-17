OK, Groomer! Another TikToker Says He Shares Private Messages With Children

What is the deal with all the outrageously public grooming of kids on the internet? And why is it always members of the TQ+ weirdos doing it? I’ve decided to leave off the LGB of the acronym because it’s never LGBs doing this crap. It’s always the TQ+’ers. So to be fair, the LGBs should not be included in the criticism. But the non-binary, transgender, furry attention seekers are the real troublemakers. It was they who started the ridiculous pronoun demands, and now they’re all weirdly pretending to be Mr. Rogers, only creepier and easier to contact.

The controversy was launched by TikTok Buddhist life coach Jeffrey Marsh asking kids to join his Patreon so they could “talk privately” about topics like going “no contact” with their parents and him having sex with his husband. Weird. Now another bearded lady dude is trying the same thing.

Stop it. We see you. Hands off our kids, internet strangers!

“I want to talk to all the trans kids for a second,” croons some guy named James, who doesn’t bother to shave his beard and wants us to think he’s a she. These people are the laziest trans people on earth. Perhaps this movement is really about letting men just do whatever they want with no effort at all. If you can listen to this whole thing, it’s bizarre. But the worst part is when James says kids DM him. I wonder how many of those kids’ parents know about that.

This is the very first rule of child protection: Don’t talk to strangers online EVEN IF you think they’re safe.

“You probably talk to your parents about it and probably your friends and sometimes you DM me about it, and I read them … and there’s 400,000 people just on this corner of the internet who love you and will fight for you.” This dude just told minors that his 400,000 followers are safe people who love kids. How does he know that? What a terrible message for children. This is the opposite of safeguarding children.

This trans activist wants to talk to kids and dm with them on tiktok. He wants to tell kids that he’s fighting for their “right” to get puberty blockers and sex change surgery pic.twitter.com/fHWzNa1coR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 16, 2023

While James here is telling children that they have a “right to their own bodies” to justify mutilating their genitals and taking hormones that will stunt their growth and sterilize them, bills all over the country are getting passed that ban the transition of children. Good. Keep going. What we are doing is actually safeguarding children from making stupid decisions they will regret. We are saving them from a lifelong status as a patient with nonstop doctor’s appointments.

If you doubt me, take a look at the hashtag #DetransitionAwarenessDay. It’s a nightmare that thousands of kids are going to have to live through, due to the left’s refusal to safeguard children.

“My top surgery staff dismissed and brushed off major complications, then tried to get me to sign an NDA,” wrote a Twitter user named Soren. There followed a harrowing tale, with photos to prove the medical neglect she suffered at the hands of butchers who call themselves surgeons. After taking Soren’s healthy breasts off, the surgeons and nurses ignored significant bruising that turned out to be massive bilateral hematomas that went untreated by the team of trans doctors. Soren had to be treated by the oncology department because her surgeons failed to look after her.

JUNE 11, 2021: My mastectomy is scheduled and performed. JUNE 14, 2021: We notice significant bruising under my medical binder and send pictures to hospital staff. We are told that this is normal. ATTACHED: The pictures in question. (3/19) pic.twitter.com/3vLwBfhIZk — 🦎 SOREN!!! (@sorenaldaco) March 14, 2023

You should read the entire thread to get the full impact. But ask yourself this: are James or Jeffrey Marsh going to be there for a person like Soren when things go as bad as they can go? Will they foot the medical bills? Or will these two groomers who claim “I love you” simply move on to the next victim, leaving the wronged kid’s parents to pick up the pieces? My bet is on the latter. “Glitter families” only love you when it’s easy. Detransistioners report that all the people who rallied behind them to go through with transition completely abandoned them the moment they began to doubt their decisions or things went terribly wrong.

Children do need safeguarding, and our society needs to be reminded of what child safeguarding looks like. Trans activists shouldn’t be exempt from the good practice of adhering to child-safeguarding policies. All organizations that deal with children have policies in place to safeguard them. Those policies are standard and they’re common sense. Social media companies need to start adding these guidelines to their TOS. Adults should be restricted from targeting children online to develop relationships with them. Something must change, and quickly, to protect children from online predators, no matter how well-intentioned they think they are.