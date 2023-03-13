Muslim Comedian Under Attack for Calling Out Grooming Behavior by Non-binary Creep Jeffrey Marsh

We tell our children not to talk to strangers online. Some of us put monitoring software on our child’s devices that will alert us to any messaging between minors and online predators. We are told this is good parenting. We are told that we should monitor our kids online and teach them about the predators out there who want to talk to them about sex and groom them to leave their families and meet strangers. Kids are victims of this type of grooming every day. Everyone remembers To Catch a Predator with Chris Hanson, right? The entire show revolved around an adult pretending to be a child online who gets messages from predators. They arrange to meet, then the predator shows up at the location to find Hanson and his camera crew waiting instead of a child.

We all used to understand that minors should never be speaking with adults they don’t know online. But then trans-insanity swept the nation, and now there are adults out there enticing our children to contact them online if their parents “don’t understand” them. There are groups who entice kids out of their homes and take them to live with new “glitter families” who promise to be supportive of their trans identity. The Gender Mapper Project has collected many stories of minor children spirited away from their families in this way.

Countless parents tell me that their daughters and sons were “adopted by affirmative parents of their trans-identified friends”, in another time we would have called this kidnapping. These “Glitter Families” undermine the rights that parents have to determine what is best for their child and create a toxic and sometimes permanent wedge between parents and child by demonizing the mother for not affirming and labeling her “abusive” “wicked” and “wanting their child’s suicide”.

Jeffrey Marsh, the self-described non-binary TikTok personality, openly engages in this kind of grooming. He encourages children to go “no contact” with their parents if their families don’t support their identity. It’s not in dispute that he does this regularly. There are many videos of him saying just that. He also makes videos for “kids only,” or asks parents to stop listening and let the kids have the device.

Jeffrey Marsh mission on TikTok is to separate children from their parents and persuading them to go "no contact"

A Muslim comedian named Shumirun Nessa made several TikTok videos exposing Marsh’s behavior. All she did was expose what Marsh himself had put out there and ask why this man is encouraging minors to join a private Patreon group where Marsh said they could talk more freely. Someone posted one of Marsh’s private videos on Patreon that he encourages kids to access, and it’s about sex with his husband.

This is his first video on patreon talking about being intimate with his husband….while he invites minors to his patreon.

Nessa pointed out in her videos that this man appears to be grooming children very openly. Gays Against Groomers has also been warning people about Marsh. He’s a well-known transgender ideologue who deserves to be a household name for the same reason that wanted posters used to hang in the post office. Everyone should know that this is a dangerous person and kids are not safe around him. No adult should be encouraging minors to contact them online. That’s a recipe for disaster. Just because the adult says they support trans-kids doesn’t make it any less creepy or less of a violation of the parent-child relationship. Marsh ought to be restrained from reaching out to kids.

If you can't see that Jeffrey Marsh is a predator and an immediate danger to any kid in his presence, you are very poor judge of character.

Sometime after Feb. 27, Marsh’s Patreon added an 18+ filter, but there’s no actual ID process to gain access. All a minor has to do is click a button that says “I am over 18.” Marsh may have added the filter because Nessa questioned why he was enticing minors to have private chats with him on Patreon.

After Nessa’s videos went viral, a wave of trans-activists started harassing her online. She says they have doxed her address and sent threatening emails that tell her what schools her daughters attend (and they’re right). Nessa also says her car has been vandalized and trolls have posted photos of her without her hijab to shame her. She took down all the videos she made about Marsh and apologized to the terrorizers and asked them to stop stalking her.

“I just got an email saying — pretty much a threat, saying they know where I live. And what scares me the most is they have got my daughters’ details on the email, like what time I leave to drop them off and pick them up,” said Nessa. “My daughters are now involved in this. Some of you might know that my car was damaged in this whole thing … I’m done. I don’t want to do anything. I’m not going to talk about Jeffrey Marsh. I’ve deleted everything, removed it … please don’t come to my house. You get on with your life and I’ll get on with mine.”

The woman who exposed Jeffrey Marsh for child grooming is now being doxed and her children are being threatened by trans activists.

Nessa has since removed that video and posted a new one asking for people to stop fighting between communities. She seems genuinely scared for her safety. PJ Media reached out to Nessa and Marsh to interview them about this situation. Neither responded in time for publishing.

Marsh did however post a new Tik Tok, in which he did not apologize or ask anyone to stop harassing Nessa. “What do taxidermists do for work?” he asks while mugging at the camera. “Stuff,” is the punchline. Is it a veiled threat about what happens to his critics? Maybe. I think it’s more likely he’s cheekily saying “get f*cked” to Nessa and anyone else criticizing him, as that’s what “get stuffed” means colloquially. He’s not as clever as he thinks he is.

He's saying "get f*cked." He's not as clever as he thinks he is.

Nessa has a comedy YouTube channel with 32,000 subscribers where she posts funny videos. On Tik Tok, Nessa has seven million followers. The video she made that started this dispute was very effective at pointing out what Marsh does with kids. It’s weird, and he should stop. I’m sorry Nessa deleted her videos. They were effective. And perhaps that’s why she’s been targeted in such a heinous way.

Watch the following video that proves Marsh is a danger to children. Instead of being thanked, Nessa has been basically run off the internet and forced to apologize to the mob.

This woman stood her ground vs. the mob who attacked her for pointing out how creepy Jeffrey Marsh is grooming children.

Patreon has terms of service that Marsh may have violated. I attempted to reach out to them but could only find a Twitter contact. I sent my inquiry via Twitter about the TOS that says minors need parental permission to join a creator’s page. There is no information on how Patreon checks to make sure this permission is granted. There is also no information to see how Patreon checks that its creators aren’t engaging in illegal activity. If they respond, I’ll update this article.