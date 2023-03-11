Nikki Fried Accidentally Admits There's Porn in Schools to Own Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis is on the warpath and giving a master class on how to stick it to the left. He released a video detailing the disgusting and pornographic books the American Library Association and their acolytes in school libraries are inserting into elementary and middle schools without parental notice. The following video is very graphic but people need to see it to believe it. These books are absolutely porn. The left knows it’s porn, but they consistently lie and say it’s “information” or “diverse and inclusive material.”

Yesterday, we exposed the “book ban” hoax. If news stations could not show this explicit material on air — why should it be in our schools? https://t.co/TCLZyMOYvB — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 10, 2023

Hilariously, Nikki Fried, who ran against DeSantis and lost the Democrat primary to Charlie Crist, posted a screenshot of one of the pornographic books and accused DeSantis of posting “butt plug porn.” Well, duh. We’ve been trying to tell you that.

Ron posting butt plug porn to own the libs. pic.twitter.com/5CK3pV4QhA — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) March 10, 2023

Fried then had to admit that the material is porn and shouldn’t be in schools. How is she planning on criticizing DeSantis’s multiple bills that keep these books out of Florida’s schools now?

“Of course, this book doesn’t belong in school — but which Republican Education Commissioner or Governor allowed it to be there?” she wrote, trying to deflect the blame to anyone other than Democrats.

It’s an interesting question — how did the books get there? — and the answer isn’t the Republican education commissioner or governor. These books are curated and distributed by the American Library Association. It’s a well-established fact that school libraries get lists of recommended books to carry from the ALA. Many times, school librarians don’t review the books because the ALA has been the main source for stocking libraries with children’s books for decades. Librarians rely on and trust the ALA when they say they have selected books appropriate for children.

Here’s a great example. This is a book the ALA recommends to school libraries for children in 3rd to 5th grade.

Just Roll with It Lee Durfey-Lavoie, illust. by Veronica Agarwal RANDOM HOUSE GRAPHIC, 2021 9781984897008 Maggie’s starting middle school, and her worries have begun to control her life in a way that doesn’t feel healthy or sustainable. A thoughtful exploration of anxiety and OCD, aided by supportive relationships.

My daughter brought this book home from school and then gave it to me when she noticed it was full of leftist programming. There are two sets of lesbian parents and one set of unmarried lesbians in this graphic novel and not one traditional family with a dad anywhere. Not only that, but the main character has mental disorders that are glorified, like OCD and obsessive counting that she describes as calming her anxiety. This is very dangerous for children who may have anxiety and might pick up OCD behaviors the author says will soothe them. This book is trash. It’s not pornographic, but there are several scenes with lesbian kissing and other programming third-graders don’t need to see. I would prefer my third-grader read books without any kissing at all.

This book is the least of the bad stuff the ALA recommends. Every one of the books that DeSantis highlighted can be found on some list the ALA sends out to schools. I compiled a thread on Twitter to show you the obvious agenda being pushed by the ALA. Every book they recommend is full of racial hatred and grievances, violence, drinking, sex, transgenderism, pornography, divorce, and/or glorified mental disorders.

Check it out and then encourage your local school district to cut all ties with the ALA and choose better sources to find good books for kids. The ALA is the enemy of children, as they have proven over and over again. You can read all about how they got like this in my book, Shut Up! The Bizarre War that One Public Library Waged Against the First Amendment.

Just a quick perusal of the graphic novels the @OIF and American Library Association recommends for teens and just the descriptions alone should tell you what the agenda is. If @GovRonDeSantis wants to know how the books got in his schools, this is how. @ChristinaPushaw pic.twitter.com/bGLNAWlnrZ — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) March 11, 2023

