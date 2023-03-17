'Unwoke' Free-for-All #30: The Great St. Patrick's Day Cabbage Debate

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

Welcome to a very special St. Patrick’s Day 2023 episode. Kevin and I both have Irish ancestry, so we’re legit when we start asking people to kiss us after we’ve had a gallon or two of Guinness on March 17.

via GIPHY

It was Kevin’s idea to talk about cabbage today. He has very strong opinions about it and suggested that we discuss them. It’s like a political debate show, but about cabbage.

We also discuss some drunken St. Patrick’s Day revelries from our youth. And, as is our wont, we wander off and talk about comedy a bit too.

Enjoy!

If you’d like to take a ride on the Magic Mescaline Pony and join us on the other side, you can subscribe to VIP here. Use the promo code UNWOKE to receive a 25% discount.