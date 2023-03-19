Surprise Trump Grand Jury Witness Revealed

Last week, we learned that the Manhattan district attorney’s office was preparing to indict former President Donald Trump as early as next week. On Saturday, Trump responded to those reports, saying his potential arrest would occur on Tuesday. He also called for protests over the blatant abuse of the justice system that has been targeting him for years. Then, on Sunday, the potential indictment and arrest was put on hold, reportedly over a new surprise witness, though it was unclear whom that witness would be… until now.

Trump posted on Truth Social that “the most important witness” will testify before the grand jury on Monday. According to Trump, the surprise witness is “a highly respected lawyer.”

“THE INFORMATION HE WILL PRESENT WILL SUPPOSEDLY BE CONCLUSIVE AND IRREFUTABLE! WITCH HUNT!!!” Trump posted in all-caps because… well, why not?

A source with knowledge of the “hush-money” investigation has confirmed to the New York Times that Rudy Giuliani lawyer Robert Costello, a former legal advisor to Michael Cohen, will be appearing before the grand jury on Monday with the sole intention of undermining Cohen’s credibility.

Meanwhile, Cohen, the former lawyer for Donald Trump and star prosecution witness, has made himself available on Monday in case prosecutors decide to call him to provide rebuttal testimony against Costello. Cohen, who has a questionable reputation, has claimed that he does not know the reason behind Costello’s testimony.

Related: Trump and Hillary Have Been Accused of the Same Crime, but Hillary Never Faced Potential Arrest

“I don’t have any idea as to why, at this stage, would you even need that,” Cohen told Insider. “And I don’t want to speculate,” he added. “Nor do I want to start doing what Donald does, which is just to put out more s—t.”

According to Trump, Costello has “conclusive and irrefutable” evidence that should exonerate him. What is this evidence? Who knows? But experts have already said that the case against Trump is ridiculously weak. But hey, maybe Costello can provide solid evidence that will make it impossible for even a partisan grand jury and a partisan prosecutor to go forward with bogus charges.

“It is unclear if Costello is testifying on the request of Trump defense lawyers or on the request of grand jurors,” explains Insider. “Both are possible, according to former Manhattan financial-crimes prosecutor Diana Florence.”

Well, one mystery solved, but what’s going to happen next?