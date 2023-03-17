West Coast, Messed Coast™ Where the 'Praying Coach' Gets His Job Back

Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, where there’s more news than just Gavin Newsom’s shady dealings with the Silicon Valley Bank and his wife’s charities and the question of where all that BLM money went and where it came from. That could fill the entire West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, which is why I wrote separate stories for those issues.

On the West Coast, Messed Coast™, schools are encouraging the new religion of transing underaged students without parental permission. And there’s new proof that the Leftist trans religion is preferred in schools over a Christian coach praying by himself on the sidelines.

Coach Kennedy FTW

This week, the Bremerton School District announced that Assistant Coach Joe Kennedy, whom it fired for praying by himself on the sidelines after football games, will be back on the sidelines in the 2023 football season.

It’s been a years’ long road for Coach Kennedy. His case for First Amendment viewpoint discrimination and wrongful termination took years to wend its way through the courts to eventually get to the U.S. Supreme Court, where he and his First Liberty lawyers won.

Congratulations, Coach Joe Kennedy. The Bremerton HS Football Coach will be back for the 2023 football season after a years' long legal battle all the way to SCOTUS.

Here's his story on the Adult in the Room Podcast.

This week, the Bremerton School Board declared the legal war was over and signed the agreement between the coach and his attorneys, paying Kennedy’s side. “Defendant agrees to pay Plaintiff the sum of $1,775,000 (One Million, Seven Hundred Seventy-Five Thousand Dollars),” in installments over the next few months.

The district also announced:

“Mr. Kennedy will be an assistant football coach for Bremerton High School for the 2023 season. Mr. Kennedy has completed human resources paperwork and we are awaiting the results of his fingerprinting and background check. Mr. Kennedy will need to complete all training required by WIAA. Football coach contracts are approved by the Board at the August 3, 2023 board meeting, and begin in mid-August. As with any other assistant coach, Mr. Kennedy will be included in coaching staff communication and meetings, spring football practice and other off-season football activities,” the statement said.

Trans-Washing ‘Boys’ and ‘Girls’ on the West Coast, Messed Coast™

Meanwhile, while schools across Washington State contort themselves into pretzels to shut the door on Jesus, they’ve welcomed the Left’s second-most heralded religion after The Church of Global Warming. Indeed, Washington schools haven’t just welcomed this new religion, as you know, but mandated the new trans religion.

Even Drew Barrymore kneels at its altar.

Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore kneels in front of the altar of Transgender insanity.

Fourth graders will now be introduced to the less-than-scientific new lexicon of the trans pushers. The new lexicon erases girls and boys as described by Jesus in Matthew 19:4, for example — “He who created them from the beginning MADE THEM MALE AND FEMALE” — and throughout millennia. No, in Washington Public Schools, boys and girls hereafter shall be known as “people with a penis” and “people who have a uterus.”

Washington State curriculum for 4th graders teaches terms like "people who have a uterus" and "people with a penis." The curriculum also promotes the idea of puberty blockers for kids to "better match their gender." This is what they're teaching 10-year-olds in school

The definition of girls and boys, which any two-year-old can tell you if you’re really fuzzy about it, will now include an exposition on pituitary glands and sexuality. And if you question the aim of this new trans-washing of human sexuality for fourth graders, they’ll be taught how to change genders with the help of Big Pharma. Shhh — don’t tell mom and dad.

No wonder the faithful can’t wait to get their kids out of the schools.

If you do not bow to their diktats, they’ll send Antifa, the 21st-Century version of the KKK, to attack you as they did recently at UC Davis.

Antifa is attempting to overrun the venue hosting Charlie Kirk at UC Davis. They have begun violently smashing through the windows in an attempt to shut down the voice of those they oppose

In California, Jewish parents are suing California lawmakers for “explicitly banning parents from using federal funding, available through Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), to send their children with disabilities to religious schools.”

The Becket Fund represents the parents who believe the Supreme Court’s 2020 decision in Espinoza v. Montana is a precedent for their case. It certainly seems so.

That Montana case hinged on a state-created refundable scholarship program for all schools except religious ones. Scotusblog explains Chief Justice John Roberts’s decision for the majority.

States are not required to subsidize private education, Chief Justice John Roberts explained in his opinion for the majority. But if they opt to do so, they cannot exclude religious schools from receiving those funds simply because they are religious.

The Becket Fund says, “this court challenge aims to ensure that religious parents, their children with disabilities, and religious schools are treated equally under the law – something nearly 60% of Californians would like to see, according to a recent poll.”

Get the popcorn, West Coast, Messed Coasters™!

Reparations for EVERYone!

Maybe that L.A. Jewish religious school can set up a front in San Francisco and milk that city/county’s new reparations package. The city’s reparations task force promises $5 million to people who identify as being enslaved. Jews were slaves in Egypt and targets of genocidal maniacs during the holocaust. Seems fair for West Coast, Messed Coast™ woke sensibilities.

Chattel and race slavery were the worst of man’s savagery. That’s why imperfect man sought to rectify this cruelty with a civil war in which 500,000 Americans died to destroy slavery and subdue the breakaway Southern Dixiecrat nation. It’s why there were several iterations of the 14th Amendment, freeing slaves.

An angry pro-slaver murdered a president. Thousands of other lives were sacrificed to the pro-slavery nutters who sent their party’s KKK to hang blacks and Republicans during reconstruction. Untold amounts of blood was spilled and sacrificed to these pro-slavers.

San Francisco is seriously considering giving $5M to every eligible African-American adult, in the name of repairing past racism. But new racism is not the cure for past racism. Californians voted in 1996 & again in 2020 to abolish racial preferences.

There have been multitudinous civic displays of social prostration over it. However, they are still not enough payment for the San Francisco woke set.

San Francisco, California —which never had slavery (unless you count Chinese railroad workers, who don’t qualify) — proposes a $5 million settlement with each person who identifies as black.

Reservoir Dogs

This week, your humble West Coast, Messed Coast™ correspondent points out that record snowfall in the Sierra will be long forgotten in August. Trust your faithful reporter when she predicts that farmers will be denied water and serfs told to hold off on using their AC. It’s not for lack of water; it’s for lack of political will to build reservoirs to hold it.

A resident drives between two towering walls of snow to get to their property near Lake Tahoe, California, after a winter storm produced heavy snow in the region.

Hope you don’t want to use natural gas for energy.

Homeless Industrial Complex

Throughout the West Coast, Messed Coast™, politicians have decided that more money will be thrown at homes for the “homeless,” most of whom are drug addicts who don’t want to follow rules and would rather smoke their rent and live in a tent. Nevertheless, Gavin Newsom is directing a billion dollars to be spent on tiny homes for crackheads.

Meanwhile, Willamette Week reports the City of Portland has removed “243 light poles across 12 city parks,” because a woman who suspended her hammock between two light poles was injured when one of the poles collapsed and hurt her.

The city said those light poles could pose “life and safety hazards” to Portlanders walking beneath them—and cited an investigation last year by the bureau that revealed structural deficiencies in the hundreds of light poles it now plans to haul away.

Instead, for the foreseeable future, Portlanders will take their lives into their hands for daring to walk through dark parks.

Portland Parks & Recreation has begun removing light poles from 12 of its parks across the city—and it's lights out for Irving Park.

Oh, and there’s no money to replace them.

Have a great week, West Coast, Messed Coasters™, and remember to take a flashlight with you!