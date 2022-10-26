The Morning Briefing: Hillary Clinton Reminds Us That She's America's Worst Drunk and a Psychopath

Top O’ the Briefing

Well, it’s happening again. In July 2020, I wrote a VIP column titled “Hillary Clinton Is the Herpes of American Politics.” Here’s a brief excerpt:

Since Donald Trump dispatched her via the brilliance of the United States Constitution and the Electoral College, Hillary has a habit of going underground for months at a time, then barfing her presence all over any media outlet she can find for several weeks.

The execrable Granny Maojackets has once again taken a brief respite from siphoning her box of breakfast Franzia so she can become a pre-election denier.

Matt has the story:

According to Hillary Clinton, less than two years after the “fairest and most secure election in history,” the 2024 presidential election is on the verge of being stolen. The twice-failed presidential candidate issued her warning in a video posted to Twitter by Indivisible Guide, in which she urges voters to elect Democratic state legislatures because, you know, otherwise, Republicans might win… or something. “I know we’re all focused on the 2022 midterm elections, and they are incredibly important, but we also have to look ahead, because our opponents certainly are,” Hillary says in the video. “Right-wing extremists already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election, and they are not making a secret of it.”

The clinically insane woman goes on to “Blah, blah, blah, derp, derp,” managing to complain about the Supreme Court, the Electoral College, and the fact that Republicans control most of the state legislatures in the United States almost all in one wine-fouled breath.

The Democrats know that next month is going to be rough for them. They’re also already sweating November of 2024, as evidenced by Hillary’s unhinged attempt to make excuses for Democratic failures that haven’t even happened yet.

The Democrats will also not stop trying to discredit and dismantle the Electoral college. They love to bring up the popular vote as proof that people really would prefer that they be in charge. Their popular vote margins of “victory” all come from California, however. If they get their way, national presidential elections won’t be necessary because the biggest loons on the left coast will be choosing who gets to live in the White House.

Back to Hillary’s obvious mental unwellness. She’s got the crazy eyes going again in the video. It never ceases to amaze me that Democrats don’t see that. Or maybe they do and they’re afraid of her. Whenever I see her I can almost hear screams coming from her basement.

It should be noted that none of what the Wicked Witch of Chappaqua is yammering about in the video is actually happening. That makes me wonder what has Granny so interested in pregaming the 2024 excuses.

Oh-oh, she’s running.

Hillary will be 77 when the next presidential election rolls around. That’s basically youthful for the Democrats these days. It’s not outlandish to think that she might want another shot at what in her diseased mind was taken from her. It’s also not a stretch to think that the Democrats would go for it. Their bench is weaker than Mayor Pete’s appeal with Black constituents.

There’s also the fact that Hillary believes that she is entitled to the presidency. It’s all part of the long-term deal she made with the devil when she decided that she would let Bubba off the hook for his Oval Office sleazebaggery.

The old girl isn’t so far gone that she isn’t aware that she’ll probably lose again, hence the “ZOMG REPUBLICAN STEALING!!!!!!!” preemptive strike.

We also can’t dismiss the possibility that Hillary is doing this simply because she’s a raging narcissist whose alcoholic night terrors lead to a need to feel relevant.

It’s obvious that she isn’t going to go away. I’m revising my 2020 assessment. Hillary isn’t a chronic political STD.

She’s a cancer.

