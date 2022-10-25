Lee Zeldin Annihilates Kathy Hochul's Record on Crime

On Tuesday night, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) faced incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul (D) in their one and only debate. After having a solid lead for months, the race has become extremely competitive in recent weeks as Hochul’s record on crime has come under scrutiny.

Of course, the issue of crime came up in Tuesday night’s debate, and Zeldin was on fire, blasting Hochul for thinking that gun crime is the only crime there is.

“Kathy Hochul believes that the only crimes that are being committed are these crimes with guns,” he began. “And yet people are afraid of being pushed in front of oncoming subway cars, they’re being stabbed, beaten to death on the street with hammers.”

And Zeldin wasn’t even close to being done. “Go talk to the Asian-American community and how its impact them with the loss of lives. Jewish people targeted with raw, violent anti-Semitism on our streets—it just happened yet again,” he continued. “We need to be talking about all of these other crimes, but instead, Kathy Hochul’s too busy patting herself on the back, ‘Job well done!’ No, actually, right now there should be a special session—the state legislature should come back, and they should overhaul cashless bail and these other pro-criminal laws with zero tolerance. But they’re saying, ‘elect me.’ She says ‘elect me and then you’ll find out where maybe I’ll stand on this issue in January.”

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to address the spike in violent crime? More gun control. Congressman Lee Zeldin has other ideas. pic.twitter.com/QlJ0T4Uz2F — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 25, 2022

Not only was Zeldin on fire, but the look on Hochul’s face as her record was being torn apart was very telling. She looked completely destroyed.