A Majority Says the Transgender Movement Goes Too Far in Targeting Minors

A new national poll from Summit.org in partnership with McLaughlin and Associates shows that American voters do not support transing kids. A majority also feel that the current transgender craze is not a natural phenomenon. A vast majority of voters, 69% of those with an opinion, attribute the rising rate of transgenderism among minors to undue influence from social media and the culture. Only 31% felt that the increase is due to children feeling more comfortable questioning their gender identity.

Among voters with an opinion, 75% also believe that the transgender movement has gone too far by encouraging underage minors to use drugs and surgery to transition to the opposite sex. The results came out just days after President Biden told trans activist Dylan Mulvaney that no state or individual has the right to stop the medical transition of minors. This is just another issue where Democrats are wildly out of touch with voters because they govern according to Twitter and TikTok.

Voters also have a dim view of the medical industry’s motivation to support medically transitioning children. Of those with a point of view, 70% of respondents see the medical establishment’s support for providing puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, mastectomies, and castration to minors as motivated by financial gain.

Recently, the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics went so far as to ask the Department of Justice to investigate Americans who are opposed to “gender-affirming care.” The professional associations made the request in response to several investigations that showed medical professionals discussing the financial benefits of providing medical transition care and describing the details of the procedures.

However, the costs of speaking up can be high. My PJ Media colleague Matt Margolis remains locked out of his Twitter account, and it seems that his article links are flagged as potentially harmful on the platform. This is his punishment for calling Admiral Rachel (Richard) Levine a man. As I write this article, I wonder if my account will remain after I rejected the transplaining offered to me by a dude who looks like Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider on a bender.

My thoughtcrime was finding Mulvaney’s over-the-top expression of female gender stereotypes on social media ridiculous and offensive. Watching the president cater to it was insulting. Radical feminists will tell you that gender is a social construct. Then radical trans activists embrace that construct to an absurd degree and ask you to ignore reality. Mulvaney is a case in point:

Dylan Mulvaney, Joe Biden, and radical left-wing lunatics want to make this absurdity normal. pic.twitter.com/44oJMBh1Cn — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 25, 2022

“Americans disagree on many issues, but they are united in saying that the transgender movement has gone too far. They overwhelmingly suspect that social media and the medical industry are exploiting children for self-serving financial gain,” said Dr. Jeff Myers, President of Summit.org. “The burning question is, why are so many people silent if they believe the transgender movement is harming kids? What will it take for Americans to overcome the intimidation and say, ‘Enough is enough?’”

At least some portion of voters polled understand the risks of objecting to trans activism in public. Fifty-nine percent of those with a point of view said they were willing to share their opinions on transgenderism with their family, friends, and coworkers.

The 41% who said they are reluctant to speak up because they either don’t want to be canceled, offend someone, or don’t know enough must find their voice. A majority of 75% can ride out the consequences if we stand together. The well-being of our children is at stake.

Results are based on a survey of 1,000 likely general election voters nationwide conducted from October 12-17. All interviews were conducted online; survey invitations were distributed randomly within predetermined geographic units. These units were structured to correlate with actual voter turnout in the general election. This poll of 1,000 general election voters has an accuracy of +/- 3.1% at a 95% confidence interval.