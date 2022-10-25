Hillary Is Already Denying the Results of the 2024 Presidential Election

According to Hillary Clinton, less than two years after the “fairest and most secure election in history,” the 2024 presidential election is on the verge of being stolen.

The twice-failed presidential candidate issued her warning in a video posted to Twitter by Indivisible Guide, in which she urges voters to elect Democratic state legislatures because, you know, otherwise, Republicans might win… or something.

“I know we’re all focused on the 2022 midterm elections, and they are incredibly important, but we also have to look ahead, because our opponents certainly are,” Hillary says in the video. “Right-wing extremists already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election, and they are not making a secret of it.”

Literally, steal. Like, totally.

“The right-wing controlled Supreme Court may be poised to rule on giving state legislatures … the power to overturn presidential elections. Just think, the 2024 presidential election could be decided not by the popular vote, or even by the anachronistic Electoral College, but by state legislatures, many of them Republican-controlled.”

Oooh… the anachronistic Electoral College? Someone is still bitter.

HILLARY CLINTON: “Right wing extremists already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election.” pic.twitter.com/gUfkiy5206 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 25, 2022

It’s ironic, considering that Hillary Clinton is a longtime election denier. After the 2000 presidential election, she claimed that George W. Bush was “selected,” not elected, and she’s repeatedly accused Donald Trump of having stolen the 2016 election from her. It’s also amusing that Democrats went from saying that 2016 was stolen to 2020 being the most secure and fair election in history to now preemptively denying the results of the 2024 election.

Do you see the pattern? Is it not obvious that to the Democrats, the only fair election is an election they win?