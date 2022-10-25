It is a tale of two tweets, one that resulted in a cancellation and another that was greeted by the media with a collective shrug.

As you may remember, Gina Carano got the axe from Disney back in 2021 for the following tweet:

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views,”

That of course was too hot for the House of Mouse and the pearl-clutchers on the Left. Probably because it hit too close to home. Carano lost her lucrative gig on The Mandalorian and was quickly shown the back door of the Magic Kingdom. There, she was supposed to dwell in the outer darkness, wailing and gnashing her teeth, forever banished from the pubic square by the right-thinking people.

Of course, that did not happen, but you know the story by now.

Flash-forward to 2022. It is the midterm season. The Left is in trouble and it knows it. The economy is in the tank, inflation is sky-high, and the prospect of war is on the horizon. The country is fast becoming an international joke, and the nation is more polarized than it has been in decades. The Leftist narrative is falling apart faster than a first-grade arts-and-crafts project. Trust in a barely-awake president, the government, and its lapdog media is at an all-time low. Republicans are making headway in the polls and people like Tulsi Gabbard are starting to jump ship.

And in the midst of all of this, actress Susan Sarandon posts this:

Obviously, the two sentiments are similar. But while Carano was savaged, Sarandon, like other sacred cows of the left, was given a pass, as the Post Millennial reports. Well, she was given a pass by her fellow elitists. Not so much by actual human beings, who noticed the discrepancy.

Gina Carano was fired for posting this. https://t.co/9J3XmfmwKn — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 24, 2022

So when are Quentin Tarantino and Susan Sarandon getting canceled for spreading the same statement as Gina Carano? Just curious. FYI: The answer should be a resounding 'never' and an apology issued to Gina. https://t.co/1zPEdx3LFj pic.twitter.com/rC9gLcKZ0v — PixelTraitor (@PixelTraitor) October 24, 2022

In fact, many of the responses to Sarandon’s tweet tell the story.

Don’t let the lefties’ well-rehearsed faux outrage fool you. They absolutely love a good Nazi comparison — when it is aimed at the right people. “Right” being the key word. Some have said that Carano should not have gone there and that one should tread lightly when it comes to equating anything with the Third Reich. And there is wisdom in the idea. But it does not mean that Carano did not make an astute observation. And no one seems the least bit perturbed when Sarandon tweets essentially the same thought.

So what separates Carano’s tweet from Sarandon’s? Carano tends to lean toward the right, while Sarandon is an avowed leftist. Sarandon, not content to sit on her laurels in her trailer, ready for Mr. DeMille to eventually film her closeup, is still struggling for relevancy by indulging in the Left’s favorite opium dream: Republicans = Nazis. Hers is the has-been voice of wisdom reminding us that democracy hangs by a thread, and one false move or bad election season will cast us all into a community theater production of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Sarandon was not canceled because she simply said out loud what her well-heeled wealthy and clueless peers and her party believe. She used the fascist comparison in a socially acceptable way and at the right time.

Project much, Hollywood?