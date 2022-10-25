Radical Democrats Are the Only Sane Democrats in D.C. on Ukraine War (UPDATED)

Radical House Democrats are calling on Joe Biden to begin direct negotiations with Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

The Progressive Caucus chairwoman Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) sent a letter to Biden praising him for his efforts to assist Ukraine in their fight against the Russian invader but advised him to use “vigorous diplomatic efforts in support of a negotiated settlement and ceasefire” through “direct talks with Russia,” to include measures that protect a “free and independent” Ukraine.

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) suggested last week that funding for the Ukraine war would come under increased scrutiny if the Republicans gained control of the House. He was promptly vilified by many Democrats.

But Donald Trump has also urged Biden to negotiate directly with the Russians. With nothing less than the fate of the planet in the balance, a growing number of voices are calling for talks to end the conflict before one side or the other miscalculates.

Washington Examiner:

Retired Adm. Mike Mullen, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, emphasized the need for negotiations and said the United States should “do everything we possibly can to try to get to the table to resolve this thing” on ABC News’s This Week earlier this month. The approach is one that has been rejected by the Ukrainian government. John Kirby, a spokesman for Biden’s National Security Council, said Ukrainians must be involved in any diplomatic movement. “We’re not going to have conversations with the Russian leadership without Ukrainians being represented,” Kirby said during a briefing with reporters. “Mr. Zelensky gets to determine — because it’s his country — what success looks like and when to negotiate.”

It is a weak world power that allows a much lesser power to dictate the parameters of war and peace. In World War I, Germany allowed the Austria-Hungarian empire to begin a world conflagration because of the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand, next in line for the throne. The interlocking series of alliances dragged Germany into war with Serbia and their protector France. Disaster followed.

Now, Biden is beholden to the whims of a nationalist leader who wants to win back every square foot of land occupied by the Russians. It’s a war that could last 20 years unless someone puts a stop to it.

Biden has it in his power to do that. President Zelensky can’t very well fight a war without the U.S. aid he is heavily dependent on.

“Diplomacy is an important tool that can save lives — but it is just one tool. As we also made explicitly clear in our letter and will continue to make clear, we support President Biden and his administration’s commitment to nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,” Jayapal said Monday night.

The civilian death toll is rising, and tensions between the United States and Russia haven’t been this bad for years. The World Bank estimates the damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure is at $365 billion and rising every day. Realistically, does anyone on the Hill doubt who will be paying for the bulk of that rebuild?

And every day, the possibility exists that the conflict may inadvertently escalate into a nuclear exchange — a possibility that has haunted American and Russian leaders for 75 years.

And why? Ukraine deserves some sympathy but its downfall is not an existential issue for the United States. For that reason, an approach should be made to Russia to convince Vladimir Putin — and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — that a negotiated settlement should be achieved. Neither side will want one at first. But Ukraine would have a hard time fighting Russia without America’s advanced weapons and intelligence support. And Putin may want to end the war soon if he wants to stay in power.

[UPDATE]

Democrats have retracted the letter after “furious debate.”

The Guardian:

The chair of the progressive caucus of the US House of Representatives, Pramila Jayapal, has retracted a letter sent by 30 of the members urging Joe Biden to engage in direct talks with Russia to end the war in Ukraine following a heated debate within the Democratic party about future strategy over the conflict.

Apparently having 30 Democrats defect on the Ukraine issue a week from the midterm elections is not such a great look.