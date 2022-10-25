Herschel Walker Surges in Georgia

I’ve been very pessimistic about Georgia ever since the state sent two Democrats to the U.S. Senate in 2021. The worst part was that somehow that nutjob Raphael Warnock got elected. Thanks to Warnock and Jon Ossoff winning those seats, Democrats now had a 50-50 majority in the Senate and one-party control of the government.

There’s no point in denying that Herschel Walker, who was endorsed by Trump, hasn’t exactly been the most formidable opponent. But, between Republican momentum in recent weeks and Walker dominating Warnock in their one and only debate earlier this month, things have looked a lot better. In fact, according to a new poll, Herschel Walker has taken the lead in the race.

The poll from Trafalgar/Daily Wire not only shows that Republican Governor Brian Kemp has a commanding lead of nearly 7 points over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, but it also shows that, after trailing Warnock for most of the campaign, Herschel Walker is now ahead by a slim margin of 48.9 to 46.5.

“When we, Insider Advantage, and Emerson polled Walker just after all the personal allegations had come out, but before the debate, Walker had only fallen behind by an average of 2.3%,” Trafalgar Group founder Robert Cahaly told the Daily Wire. “After Herschel’s strong debate performance a well known group, Landmark, released a poll having the race tied. Now we have Walker leading by 2.4%.”

Cahaly notes that despite Walker’s current lead, the race between him and Warnock may not avoid a runoff on December 7.

“This thing is likely headed to a runoff with Walker leading,” he said. “There’s an outside chance Walker could meet the 50% plus 1 threshold to join Kemp in avoiding a runoff.”