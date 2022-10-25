Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Was Swatted SIX TIMES

Controversial firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has reportedly now been “swatted” no fewer than six times, with the latest instance happening Monday. The radical left seems to get more juvenile all the time.

Swatting involves tricking police or an emergency response team into going to a person’s house to deal with a supposed emergency or serious situation.

Greene tweeted Tuesday morning: “I was swatted for the 6th time last night. Swatting is a very serious crime. The caller wants to have their victim murdered by police. But it is also a giant abuse of police resources and time, which is another reason it is a serious crime. God bless my local police.”

Greene is running for reelection to the House of Representatives in Georgia, which has been a hotbed of controversy for both Republicans and Democrats since the 2020 election, as evidence indicated serious flaws in Georgia’s election process. In September, USA Today reported that the race between MTG and Democrat Marcus Flowers was the “costliest” race of 2022, as millions were being spent to defeat Greene and obtain a Democrat victory.

Related: Left-Fascist Twitter Bans Another Conservative

But apparently money wasn’t enough. Then again, the same party that sees swatting MTG six times as all right is the party that justified FBI raids on Donald Trump and at least 35 of his supporters on flimsy pretexts and called incendiary Black Lives Matter riots “mostly peaceful protests.” The radical left seems to be willing to use almost any kind of tactics to target opponents.