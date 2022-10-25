News & Politics

Now John Fetterman Dodges Question on Abortion Restrictions

By Matt Margolis 9:25 PM on October 25, 2022
Not long after New York Governor Kathy Hochul dodged a direct question about what restrictions on abortion she might support, John Fetterman, who’s running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, did the same thing when asked about abortion.

“Yeah, I want to look into the face of every woman in Pennsylvania, you know, if you believe that the choice of your reproductive freedom belongs with Dr. Oz, then you have a choice. But if you believe that the choice for abortion belongs within you and your doctor, that’s what I fight for. Roe v Wade for me is… should be the law. He celebrated when Roe v. Wade went down, and my campaign would fight for Roe v Wade, and if given the opportunity to codify it into law.”

Like Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.), Katie Hobbs (D-Ariz.), and Stacey Abrams (D-Ga.), Fetterman refused to express support for any restrictions on abortion, because Democrats like John Fetterman are beholden to the abortion lobby and support unrestricted abortion up to birth—a position too radical for progressive Europe and mainstream Americans.

