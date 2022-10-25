Max Boot Immediately Regrets Arguing That 'Democracies Die' When People Participate in the Democratic Process

This election cycle, we’ve seen some dumb statements from the left. From Stacey Abrams saying that abortion is the cure for inflation to Charlie Crist calling out Gov. Ron DeSantis for being “the only governor in Florida history to shut down the schools and lock down businesses,” leftists have said some idiotic things.

And then there’s Max Boot.

The Washington Post columnist and former Republican, who revealed his true colors when Donald Trump became president, said something truly stupid in his column and on Twitter Monday afternoon.

If the current trends hold up, Republicans are likely to take over at least the House and quite possibly the Senate, too, along with many state offices. This is how democracies die, both at home and abroad. https://t.co/L19xGFbC7x — Max Boot 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@MaxBoot) October 24, 2022

“Democracies die” when people vote for a particular party, Max? Is that how it works? Twitter users eviscerated Boot for his utterly moronic take on the election — Christopher Rufo interpreted the tweet as “When people participate in democracy, democracy dies,” which prompted laughing emojis from Elon Musk.

But it’s in his column where Boot gets even more precious. “Polls suggest that the economy and crime are among the most important issues for voters in the midterms — and that, as a result, Republicans are surging in the home stretch,” he writes. “I think a lot of voters are missing the point. These elections are actually a referendum on whether you favor the continuation of democracy in America — and Ukraine.”

Boot established his calculus for this election in that first paragraph. If you’re looking at the interests of your family when you go into the voting booth, you’re off base. You should be thinking about “democracy” not just here but in Ukraine.

He goes on to repeat the Democrats’ latest silly claim that because so many Republicans expressed their doubts about the 2020 election, they are therefore “election deniers,” which is the “racist” and “homophobe” epithet of 2022. In fact, you don’t need to read any further to recognize the Democrat dog whistles that Boot is blowing in the column.

The first one, of course, is “democracy.” In the eyes of Boot and his ilk, if you don’t roll over and let the Democrats do whatever they want to our country, you’re a threat to democracy.

(And by the way, I’m aware that we’re a republic, not a democracy. But that doesn’t stop leftists from making that argument.)

Regardless of how you feel about Donald Trump or the events of Jan. 6, 2021, it’s sensible to think that not everything in the 2020 election was on the up and up. That doesn’t make you a threat to democracy, no matter what Max Boot thinks of you. And the left really doesn’t have room to talk about “election deniers” while they’re continuing to prop up Hillary Clinton and Stacey Abrams.

What preserving “democracy” means for Boot and the rest of the left is preserving the unchecked power of Democrats. Don’t be fooled into thinking otherwise.

The second dog whistle that Boot sounds is Ukraine. To Boot and others in his hive mind, it’s heretical to question giving blank check after blank check to Ukraine. I’m not here to start a debate on Ukraine funding, but I think you can question the amount of money we’ve spent on the war in Ukraine and not be a stooge of Putin. But not to Max Boot. For him, you’re either all in for Ukraine or you’re in bed with Putin.

Boot lands his plane in the most excruciatingly bad fashion.

“If you support democracy in America and Ukraine, you need to vote for Democrats on Nov. 8,” he bloviates. “But if the current trends hold up, Republicans are likely to take over at least the House and quite possibly the Senate, too, along with many state offices. This is how democracies die, both at home and abroad.”

In other words, if you vote based on your own family’s interests rather than the interests of the Democrat Party, you don’t “support democracy.” He makes this claim despite the fact that the real threat to this nation is the party that investigates parents who speak up at school board meetings and raids the homes of pro-life activists while looking the other way when pro-abortion zealots threaten Supreme Court justices.

Max Boot is beholden to the party that doesn’t want to serve the American people. The Democrats only want to hold on to power, which means you’re a threat to them. Vote them out.