BREAKING: Blue State Supreme Court Reinstates Fired Unvaxxed Workers, Orders Back Pay

In an unexpected win for medical liberty, the New York Supreme Court just ruled to reinstate workers whom the state fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccines, according to Fox News. The court further ordered that the workers receive back pay.

According to a screenshot of the ruling shared by attorney Marina Medvin on Twitter, the New York Supreme Court said that “being vaccinated does not prevent an individual from contracting or transmitting COVID-19.” Thus, workers fired for being unvaccinated are reinstated as of today, Oct. 25. This is significant as the CDC recently added the COVID-19 vaccines to adult and childhood recommended immunization schedules, despite the fact that the FDA did not approve the vaccines but only authorized them for emergency use.

Pfizer executive Janine Small recently admitted to the European Parliament that her company never tested whether its vaccine stopped COVID-19 transmission before the vaccine was put on the market.

The October 2021 state Commissioner of Health and Mental Hygiene’s order requiring workers to be vaccinated “violates the separation of powers doctrine” in New York’s constitution, the ruling stated. The court added that the order also violated petitioners’ due process rights.

Medvin said in her screenshot of the ruling that the above-mentioned health order was “arbitrary & capricious.”