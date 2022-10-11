Pfizer Executive: 'No, Haha!' We Didn't Test If COVID Vaccine Stopped Transmission of Virus

Pfizer executive Janine Small admitted to the European Parliament with a laugh that the company did not test if its COVID-19 vaccine stopped transmission of the virus before the vaccine was put on the market. Apparently knowing whether a vaccine works isn’t important before forcing everyone to get it?

Small made the admission in a video tweeted by Dutch Member of the European Parliament Rob Roos. The Netherlands instituted a COVID-19 vaccine passport in late 2021, and Roos emphasized in the video how much Small’s admission undermines the Dutch government’s justification for the passport.

“If you don’t get vaccinated, you’re anti-social. This is what the Dutch Prime Minister and Health Minister told us,” Roos said. “You don’t get vaccinated just for yourself, but also for others—you do it for all of society. That’s what they said.” But that argument no longer holds, Roos explained. “Today, this turns out to be complete nonsense. In a COVID hearing in the European Parliament, one of the Pfizer directors just admitted to me—at the time of introduction, the vaccine had never been tested on stopping the transmission of the virus.”

Roos emphasized the importance of this admission. “This removes the entire legal basis for the COVID passport, the COVID passport that led to massive institutional discrimination as people lost access to essential parts of society,” Roos said. “I find this to be shocking, even criminal.”

The video then showed a clip of Roos asking Small in the European Parliament, “Was the Pfizer COVID vaccine tested on stopping the transmission of the virus before it entered the market? If not, please say it clearly. If yes, are you willing to share the data with this committee?” Roos said he was asking in English specifically to avoid any misunderstanding on Small’s part.

Small was clearly uncomfortable answering the question—and for good reason. “Regarding the question around, um, when we knew about stopping immunization before, um, it entered the market—no!” Small exclaimed, with a nervous laugh. Apparently giving millions of people an untested vaccine is amusing?

Small then attempted to justify Pfizer’s actions. “These, um, you know, we had to really move at the speed of science to really understand what is taking place in the market.”

The speed of science or the speed of greed? Already, as of May 2021, Pfizer had made $3.5 billion of revenue on its COVID vaccine in just three months, almost a quarter of its total revenue, according to Yahoo News. Chinese Communist Party-owned Fosun Pharmaceuticals makes the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine in the U.S., according to Dr. Naomi Wolf.

Multiple studies recently have warned that the COVID-19 vaccines can cause serious injury and death. Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo just released an analysis showing the relative incidence of cardiac-related death increased 84 percent in men ages 18-39 within 28 days of mRNA vaccination. Ladapo recommended that young men not get the COVID vaccine.

Roos commented at the end of his video about Small’s admission, “This is scandalous. Millions of people worldwide felt forced to get vaccinated because of the myth that ‘you do it for others.’ Now, this turned out to be a cheap lie. This should be exposed.”