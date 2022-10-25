NYC Subway Shove Suspect Lamale McRae Had Over a Dozen Arrests and Did Time for Attempted Murder

New York City subway shove suspect Lamale McRae, 41, has been charged with attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, and harassment for shoving a man onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn.

McRae, 41, has a long record of run-ins with law enforcement, including attempted murder when he was only 16 years old. According to a report by the New York Post, McRae served 20 years in prison for the attempted murder.

Even the suspect’s family had had enough of him before his latest arrest. “(T)hey were so fed up with him, they posted signs banning him from their home.”

McRae was identified using surveillance footage and facial-recognition technology and was arrested on Monday.

Relatives told The Post that they were already far too weary of McRae’s antics and finally posted a sign on the stairwell in their Brooklyn building urging anyone who spotted him to call the cops. “If you see a brown skin guy sleepin [sic] in the hallway please call the police he is trespassing,” the sign reads.

Without provocation, McRae charged at victim David Martin, 32, who works as a waiter at a Manhattan restaurant. Martin sustained a broken collarbone and bruises.

According to a report by Fox News, the New York Police Department said that, along with the attempted murder conviction, McRae was previously arrested for assault, burglary, and robbery.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams said he wouldn’t rest “until we have done what it takes to prevent future horrific incidents like the one we saw on Friday.”