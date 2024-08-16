The Morning Briefing: Kamala Has the Weirdest Campaign Strategy Ever

Happy Friday, Morning Briefing Crew! Kruiser's traveling again today, and he handed the keys to the Morning Briefing for one more day.

Is it just me, or is Kamala Harris acting like she doesn't want to win the presidential election? Nothing her campaign has done comes across as the tactics of a team that wants to get across the finish line.

We've written approximately 37 million articles about Kamala since the Democrats kicked Joe Biden off the ticket and anointed her, but Thursday gave us a wealth of stories that demonstrated just how much bumbling is going on in Kamalaland. Let's start with the Harris campaign's weird media strategy.

Matt wrote that the campaign has come up with a substitute for media interviews: videos that look like timeshare presentations:

Despite not having the time to do a single interview or press conference, Harris and Tim Walz do have time to stage a heavily scripted "interview" between the two of them... It is not clear how long the entire discussion will be, but I suspect that this is their response to Trump's two-hour discussion on X with Musk. There's just one problem: these two events are far from comparable. If Trump tried to pass off a discussion with Vance as an interview, people would laugh at him. Will the media gush over this "interview"? You bet they will, but from the short clip that the campaign teased, it’s obvious that this is nothing more than a scripted puff piece that no one should take seriously.

On top of that, the campaign has only agreed to two of the three debates that Donald Trump suggested. The one Harris won't do? Fox News, of course. This is also from Matt:

Obviously, the networks Harris has agreed to debate on are Democrat-friendly networks, and Trump already has shown that he can handle being on enemy territory. Harris knows she can't, and that's why she's refusing to debate Trump on Fox News.

We know much of the reason why Cackles doesn't want to do interviews or debates in less sycophantic venues. She's stiff and awkward. VodkaPundit has more, and he's referring to this clip of Harris:

This is damn meaningless gibberish. pic.twitter.com/IKhQqt1ri7 — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) August 15, 2024

Watch that Harris clip again, provided you can stomach it. Actually, watch it with the sound muted because I want you to watch her hand gestures. They aren't natural. Her answer, while nonsensical, I think is every bit as scripted as her gestures. While I'm not actually comparing Harris to Hitler or Mussolini, both dictators used odd but highly scripted gestures to punctuate their speeches. The gestures worked, too. There's something about them that helps audiences turn off their logic and reason switches.

Of course, we know where Harris is at her worst — on policy. Rick wrote that the Harris-Walz campaign is considering imposing price controls. Yeah, that'll go over well.

Lord help us. We can't let her win the White House.

Everything Isn't Awful

(H/T to PJ Media's Charlie Martin for bringing this one to my attention.)

A Few of My Favorite Things (Right Now)

Here are some of the cultural items I've been into lately.

What I'm watching

We just passed the 10th anniversary of Robin Williams’ death, and I recently bought the single season of “The Crazy Ones,” Williams’ last sitcom, on Apple TV. (I have it on DVD, but let’s face it; DVDs are a pain in the butt.)

“The Crazy Ones” starts Williams as the creative and high-strung owner of an ad agency and Sarah Michelle Gellar as his straight-laced daughter and co-worker. It’s hilarious — the writers and directors gave Williams plenty of room to improvise — and genuinely sweet.

The closing credits feature bloopers and alternate takes of Williams at his best. The show had a short run, but it was a fitting swan song for a comedic genius.

What I'm podcasting

I’ve worn my Anglophilia on my sleeve here for a long time, but for almost five years, I’ve been listening to the BBC’s long-running radio drama soap opera “The Archers.” The six-day-a-week episodes are short (eight minutes if you listen on 1.5 speed like I do and scrub past the ads), and it’s a compelling and fun show once you dig into the characters and situations.

A couple of weeks ago, I stumbled upon a podcast about “The Archers.” “All About the Archers” isn’t affiliated with the BBC, but its rotating crew of hosts give recaps and analysis of a week’s worth of episodes, including guesses at what might happen next. The podcast also includes interviews with cast members. It’s a lot of fun!

What I'm reading

Journalist Megan Basham has made quite the splash with her new book “Shepherds for Sale: How Evangelical Leaders Traded the Truth for a Leftist Agenda.” This bombshell book exposes how left-wing foundations have co-opted portions of the evangelical church to try to push Christians to the left. She has fielded criticism from all sides with plenty of documentation to prove her thesis.

I listened to the audiobook last week as I was driving to and from Atlanta for Erick Erickson’s Gathering. The chapter on COVID-19 will make your blood boil, but it’s well worth your time to check it out.

What I'm listening to

One of my favorite female vocalists from a bygone era is the late Blossom Dearie (yes, that’s her real name). You might recognize her from her work on Schoolhouse Rock:

Her milieu was elegant, sophisticated, supper-club jazz, and she was brilliant within that genre as a vocalist and a pianist. Verve Records released a collection of some of her best songs as part of its “Great Women of Song” series. It’s worth a listen:

If you’re anti-Apple, you can listen on Spotify. Have a great Friday and an amazing weekend!