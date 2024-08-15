Tim Walz Looks Like an Increasing Liability for Harris

Tim Walz hasn't exactly had the best introduction to the nation. Despite the best efforts of the campaign and the mainstream media to brand him as a midwestern centrist and "America's dad," among other things, it's hard not to wonder if Walz will be the next candidate the campaign will force off the ticket to make for someone less controversial and with less baggage.

The biggest issue, of course, is that Walz has come under fire for stolen valor.

Earlier this month, Newsweek reported that the Minnesota National Guard was disputing Walz's military biography. They reported that despite the governor's assertions, Walz did not retire with the rank of command sergeant major. CNN similarly called out the lying governor.

"Walz did make a comment speaking to a group, he’s done it a couple of times, where he has used language that has suggested that he carried weapons in a fighting situation,” CNN correspondent Tom Foreman reported. “As you know, with your contact with the military, I know from coming from a military family, there is a difference between being in a combat area, being involved at a time of war and actually being in a position where people are shooting at you. There is no evidence that at any time Governor Walz was in a position of being shot at, and some of his language could easily be seen to suggest that he was.”

The reporting forced the Harris-Walz campaign to update Walz's biography on its website and admit that Walz had lied (they claimed he "misspoke") and certainly hoped that it would put an end to the story. But it didn't. Other stories are also getting traction in the liberal media.

🚨IN THE NEWS: Tim Walz having a *not great* day



ABC - Walz mischaracterized his military service



CNN - Walz lied about his drunk driving arrest



WaPo - Walz lied about Vance's record on pro-worker legislation



Fox News - Walz praises antisemitic Muslim cleric on video pic.twitter.com/MuDhTrdYjy — William Martin (@wsmartin218) August 15, 2024

We all know that the mainstream media is in the tank for the Democrats, but sometimes stories are so big that the press can't ignore them. Just like Joe Biden's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan or his disastrous debate performance with Donald Trump, Walz's stolen valor, his past DUI arrest, and even his praise of an antisemitic Muslim cleric have seen coverage in the liberal media.

Walz may be the presumptive nominee, but if the Democratic Party was willing to throw an incumbent president under the bus, it would swap him out just as easily. Many on social media are speculating that it could happen. Would the Democratic Party do that? I suppose nothing is out of the realm of possibility, but changing the ticket again could have major negative consequences — potentially worse than just leaving the creep on the ticket.

The press is slowly but surely exposing Walz's record, and if the liberal media is willing to report on it, that's bad news for Team Kamala because some stories are too big for their allies to ignore.