Tim Walz Looks Like an Increasing Liability for Harris

Matt Margolis | 2:38 PM on August 15, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Tim Walz hasn't exactly had the best introduction to the nation. Despite the best efforts of the campaign and the mainstream media to brand him as a midwestern centrist and "America's dad," among other things, it's hard not to wonder if Walz will be the next candidate the campaign will force off the ticket to make for someone less controversial and with less baggage.

Advertisement

The biggest issue, of course, is that Walz has come under fire for stolen valor.

Earlier this month, Newsweek reported that the Minnesota National Guard was disputing Walz's military biography. They reported that despite the governor's assertions, Walz did not retire with the rank of command sergeant major. CNN similarly called out the lying governor.

"Walz did make a comment speaking to a group, he’s done it a couple of times, where he has used language that has suggested that he carried weapons in a fighting situation,” CNN correspondent Tom Foreman reported. “As you know, with your contact with the military, I know from coming from a military family, there is a difference between being in a combat area, being involved at a time of war and actually being in a position where people are shooting at you. There is no evidence that at any time Governor Walz was in a position of being shot at, and some of his language could easily be seen to suggest that he was.”

Related: Kamala Just Blew Up Her Excuse For Not Doing Interviews

The reporting forced the Harris-Walz campaign to update Walz's biography on its website and admit that Walz had lied (they claimed he "misspoke") and certainly hoped that it would put an end to the story. But it didn't. Other stories are also getting traction in the liberal media.

Advertisement

We all know that the mainstream media is in the tank for the Democrats, but sometimes stories are so big that the press can't ignore them. Just like Joe Biden's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan or his disastrous debate performance with Donald Trump, Walz's stolen valor, his past DUI arrest, and even his praise of an antisemitic Muslim cleric have seen coverage in the liberal media.

Recommended: MSNBC Data Guru Has Bad News for Democrats About Walz

Walz may be the presumptive nominee, but if the Democratic Party was willing to throw an incumbent president under the bus, it would swap him out just as easily. Many on social media are speculating that it could happen. Would the Democratic Party do that? I suppose nothing is out of the realm of possibility, but changing the ticket again could have major negative consequences — potentially worse than just leaving the creep on the ticket. 

Advertisement

The press is slowly but surely exposing Walz's record, and if the liberal media is willing to report on it, that's bad news for Team Kamala because some stories are too big for their allies to ignore.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: KAMALA HARRIS ELECTION 2024 TIM WALZ

Recommended

Harris Explained Democracy Today and I'm Laughing but Also Frightened Stephen Green
Kamala Just Blew Up Her Excuse For Not Doing Interviews Matt Margolis
The Media Gaslighting About Kamala Harris Just Keeps Getting Worse Matt Margolis
Woke Harley-Davidson CEO Compares Himself to the Taliban Stephen Green
University of Georgia Hands Down Harsh Consequences for Anti-Israel Protesters Chris Queen
Sick: Kamala's Running Mate Literally Minted a Coin to Memorialize His Stolen Valor Victoria Taft

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
The Shot Ignored Around the World: It's Been One Month Since Trump Was Shot
I Once Tried to Get Michael Vick a Gigantic, 200-Pound Dog.
Playing Russian Roulette With Raw Eggs?
Advertisement