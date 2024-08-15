Harris Explained Democracy Today and I'm Laughing but Also Frightened

Stephen Green | 2:00 PM on August 15, 2024
Kevin Lamarque/Pool via AP

Every conservative from Donald Trump down to, well, me has given Vice President Kamala Harris a difficult time for her ongoing refusal to meet with the press. Trump just did a free-wheeling, two-hour interview with Elon Musk on Monday, while his running mate, JD Vance, did three of the hostile Sunday morning news shows the day before.

The contrast is striking and, since there's a non-zero chance that empty pants suit could be the next POTUS, a little frightening when you consider just what willing lapdogs the press are for her.

Here's yet another example of why her campaign won't let her anywhere near a real press conference or interview:

As a service to you, dear reader, I asked Grok — that's the AI available to paying X subscribers — to imitate Harris explaining how inflation works:

Inflation is when your dollar decides to go on a diet, and it loses weight, so it buys less. My plan? We're going to feed those dollars, make them plump again. How? By ensuring every dollar gets a little hat, a tiny hat that says 'I'm worth more now.' And for those who say, 'Kamala, that's not how economics works,' I say, watch me! We'll have a dollar parade, where every dollar feels valued, and voila, inflation's gone! Remember, it's all about the hat.

Is that so much more nonsensical than anything Harris has said? Also, if you ever wanted to know where some small portion of your VIP membership dollar goes... yeah, it goes to Elon Musk, so I can entertain you with Grok.

Let me finish on a somewhat more serious note.

Watch that Harris clip again, provided you can stomach it. Actually, watch it with the sound muted because I want you to watch her hand gestures.

They aren't natural.

Her answer, while nonsensical, I think is every bit as scripted as her gestures. While I'm not actually comparing Harris to Hitler or Mussolini, both dictators used odd but highly scripted gestures to punctuate their speeches. The gestures worked, too. There's something about them that helps audiences turn off their logic and reason switches.

(I don't believe Stalin bothered. He kept his crowds whipped up by having a few attendees shot at random.)

Harris has been practicing, have no doubt. Politico had a body language expert watch one of the 2019 Democrat presidential debates, and here's one of the things he noticed:

But when Harris was trying to be emphatic, notice her elbow was tucked in, the arm was close to her body, and she demarked her statements with a closed fist. She might have set herself up for good soundbites, but these small, closed gestures took away from her message.

While people like you and me are making fun of Harris's word salads, she's been working hard at learning how to connect more directly with people.

Here's a final thought, courtesy of anonymous conservative Hollywood writer George MF Washington:

Don't underestimate Harris — and some days, it seems like Donald Trump might be doing just that.

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

