KDJ Clown World Report: Secret Service Agent Reportedly Steps Away From Trump Rally to Breastfeed

Reminder; it's been just over a month since a smelly, pimply-faced incel tried to assassinate President Trump in Butler, Pa.

It's understandable if you forgot about that day since mockingbird media mudpuppies have done all they can to memory-hole the tragic event.

The problem is that at least one Secret Service agent seems to have forgotten how they dropped the ball that day.

Susan Crabtree of RealClearPolitics tweeted some news we would have not believed in earlier times, but it doesn't surprise me at all today. A Secret Service agent ditched her post at a recent Trump rally in North Carolina to breastfeed her kid. Three sources have backed up Crabtree's story.

FACT-O-RAMA! I had no idea the Secret Service has a "bring your kids to work day." Kidding, they aren't allowed to do that.

The shocking/not shocking story alleges that the leading Secret Service agent at the rally did a last-minute check of Trump's walking route from his motorcade to the stage roughly five minutes before the former/future president arrived and discovered the agent, hungry baby, and two other family members in a room set aside for potential Secret Service emergencies (such as the president getting shot because a Secret Service agent suddenly realized it was wet-nurse o'clock).

Crabtree is reporting that the agent didn't bother to alert anyone before she pulled what might be the world's the world first "dash 'n dine."

FORMULA-O-RAMA! Enfamil offers a convenient store locator to help people find places to buy baby chow.

Apparently "Agent Lactate" had an "unpinned" staffer sneak two relatives and the infant into the rally without going through security checkpoints ("unpinned" means that the person was not cleared by the Secret Service to be at this location).

As we saw last month, the Secret Service is once again covering its own bahookie.

"All employees of the U.S. Secret Service are held to the highest standards," Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi stated. "While there was no impact to the North Carolina event, the specifics of this incident are being examined. Given this is a personnel matter, we are not in a position to comment further."

As of this writing, the unnamed agent is still employed by the government agency that is supposed to protect various elected leaders, including the guy who took a bullet in Pennsylvania just over a month ago.

JOB SECURITY-O-RAMA! I've been fired from a few jobs for being an idiot. However, no one got shot because I was a screw up. I did not sneak away to feed my child five minutes before a former/future president with a target on his back, who recently survived an assassination attempt, was set to arrive, yet somehow no one has been fired from the Secret Service after either of these recent galumphing SNAFUs except for former director Kimberly Cheatle, who resigned.

What have we learned?

The Secret Service Circus needs an enema to flush out its clowns.

