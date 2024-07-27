You Don't Tug on Superman's Cape — How Trump is Clown-Slapping the Entire Deep State

If you've had the stomach to watch the news for the last two weeks, you've likely noticed the Pravda press media mudpuppies trying to spin Trump's dauntless response to an assassin's bullet into a "meh" moment.

FACT-O-RAMA! After a smelly, pimply-faced incel tried to assassinate Trump, he rose, shook his fist defiantly, and yelled, "FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT" like the boss that he is. The left has been trying to downplay his pugnacious bravery ever since because they know he - once again - has proven himself to be a true leader, and all the bogus ActBlue donations in the world can't buy the Democrats one of those.

Just when you thought MSNBC's Joy Reid couldn't possibly dishonor herself to a lower level of putrid, she took humiliation to a whole new level of cringe.

Watch Reid majestically beclown herself as she suggests Joe Biden's "recovery" from an alleged case of the Bat stew flu is equal to Trump taking a bullet—bonus points for questioning whether Trump was actually shot in the first place.

Hahahahaha. Joy Reid on MSNBC saying Joe Biden coming back from Covid is like Trump coming back from assassination attempt 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂…. Covid eh. 😂pic.twitter.com/iar3qXX4s5 — leilani dowding 🌸🚜 ☮️ (@LeilaniDowding) July 18, 2024

Online apparatchiks also did their part, posting wacky Blue Anon conspiracy theories that were gobbled up by vegetables wearing patchouli-smelling t-shirts that read "Ridin' with Biden Harris."

The lefty lies were such piffle that even the Operation Mockingbird stooges at USAToday had to set (some) of the record straight.

FACT-O-RAMA! Operation Mockingbird, the CIA's takeover of news outlets, is still happening. You can read the Church Committee Report on Foreign and Military Intelligence of 1976, (page 455) and see that the CIA is still in charge of news outlets worldwide.

Even FBI Director Christopher Wray climbed aboard the Punchinello Express and stated to members of Congress that he wasn't sure if Trump was hit by a bullet or "shrapnel."

Lying director of the FBI Christopher Wray said it may have been shrapnel that hit President Trump, knowing full well it was a bullet! In casting doubt he is creating a vacuum of conspiracy theories and mistruths that disrespect all victims of that day!



Say his name: Corey… pic.twitter.com/VhnusnfPB3 — DeplorableInPa (@ArnotbUp) July 27, 2024

The FBI, which is investigating the attempted assassination of Trump, confirmed on Friday that he was indeed hit by a bullet. Yes, the same FBI investigation the shooting is also known for such great hits as:

Hunter's laptop is "Russian disinformation!"

Paying Twitter $3.5 million to censor We the People!

Targeting conservative FBI agents!

Mar a-Lago raid! Bonus track- "Coctored evidence!"

HOLY SH*T: Special Counsel Jack Smith just admitted the FBI added cover sheets to alleged classified documents found at MAL and took photos for evidence.



This confirms my report from last month that the FBI doctored evidence to produce stunt photos of classified docs at MAL: pic.twitter.com/XOZgolQK6M — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 25, 2024





FACT-O-RAMA! Even the easy meats at Snopes knew by July 15th, two days after the shooting, that Trump was hit by a bullet.

To the toilet people running the Deep State, no lie is too shameful and no conspiracy theory too indecorous to vomitously spew — via news media cyborgs like Joy Reid — to their runagates who vote blue.

Our "normie" neighbors are waking up to the funereal reality that Deep State swamp wigglers have not only infected every institution but are united in stopping Trump by any means necessary.

The hoodoo trials against Trump, one of which was dropped and another which was kicked back to at least 2025, opened people's eyes. The assassination attempt — and the lefty media's jealous response — has awakened a sleeping giant.

Everyone sees the Swamp's desperation to stop Trump and it only makes him stronger. And watching the mainstream media's galumphing attempt to pretend Kamala Harris isn't the "border czar" is more rib-tickling proof the deep state fears Trump and his growing base of dedicated voters.

And what did Trump do to draw the ire of communists, globalists, and various lizard people?

He promised to Make America Great Again.