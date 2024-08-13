The Shot Ignored Around the World: It's Been One Month Since Trump Was Shot

It's been exactly one month since a smelly, pimply-faced incel's bullet narrowly missed President Trump's face. Bleeding and defiant, Trump rose moments after the bullet struck his ear, shook his fist in the air, and yelled, "FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT" like the boss that he is.

But the shooting seems like ancient history now because the mockingbird media mudpuppies running most of our news outlets have decided that the story was bad for their bolshie business because it shows that Trump has a pair of brass stones and is a true leader. So the lefty press decided to memory-hole the shooting and uniformly stop showing the iconic photograph of Trump rising, with blood spattered on his face, which I was only too happy to post here.

Some media mental bellyflops were so scared that the shooting was going to help Trump that they actually suggested that the shooting was staged.

These are the same news jobbies that blatantly lied about Russia collusion, Hunter's laptop, "cheap fake" videos, and all of these whoppers.

POKE THE BORAX-O-RAMA! The best way to silence a Facebook fascist or your magenta-haired, testicle-hating, nephew who is coming over for your Labor Day BBQ is to ask them how many of these media lies zhe believed and then mock they/them accordingly.

Most of the media punchinellos are in the tank for Democrats, but even comrade Stephen Colbert's audience knows that the Communist News Network (CNN) is a joke.

NEW: Audience starts cracking up after a serious Stephen Colbert tells CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that CNN “just reports the news as it is.”



Remarkable.



Colbert: “I know you guys are objective over [at CNN], you just report the news as it is.”



Audience: *Laughs hysterically*… pic.twitter.com/9R8iv2UXeN — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 13, 2024

The Pravda press is in a bit of a pickle. President Trump took a bullet while Kamala Harris can't handle a question. Making Harris look good is difficult when she won't talk to reporters, and her only campaign promise thus far was one she stole from Trump. So the news media decided on plan B: bury the Trump shooting story while Kamala steals Trump's ideas and pretends they are her own.

FACT-O-RAMA! Kamala cast the deciding vote to implement the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which called for taxing the tips of hospitality workers. Now, she is promising to no longer tax tips, something Trump suggested over a week earlier.

KJP says Biden supports no tax on tips after Kamala stole the policy from Trump.



The Biden-Harris admin actually planned to use the IRS to CRACK DOWN on tips. pic.twitter.com/y1qIz6BOyu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 12, 2024

Trump also said he won't tax Social Security. So keep an eye out for Kamala to suck up to our nation's seniors by promising the same and also creating a channel that will only stream reruns of "Murder, She Wrote."

Here's the fun part: the deep state's persecution of Trump both in the headlines and in courtrooms nationwide has backfired spectacularly, leading to Trump's meteoric rise in 2024, especially with black voters.

FACT-O-RAMA! Richard Nixon's son-in-law claimed that the persecution of Trump reminds him of what the deep state put his father-in-law through.

I'm not saying that the deep state sent the human sewage who took a shot at Trump. I will say I find it odd that the shooter trained at the same range as some feds from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security (DHS). I also find it noteworthy that the shooter appeared in a Black Rock ad.

I'm concerned that we haven't heard much about the shooter, not to mention those alleged three encrypted accounts that no one is talking about anymore. If he had been wearing a MAGA cap, I suspect we would know his credit score and sperm count by now, but since he was shown to be a "lone wolf" leftist, facts are few.

The deep state sees Trump as an existential threat. Anything that makes him look good — like surviving a bullet — must be flushed. Trump could save an illegal immigrant kid from drowning and CNN would report, "Trump Boots Migrant Child from Public Beach."

We here at PJ Media will never let Big Brother win the media wars. We the People deserve accurate news, and PJ Media won't back down. Nor will we allow patriotic Americans to forget that they TRIED TO KILL OUR PRESIDENT.

Yes, the mainstream media dunderbutts want us silenced once and for all. We say, "Bring it, commies!"

