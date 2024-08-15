Kamala Officially Chickens Out of First Debate With Trump

Last week, Donald Trump announced that he agreed to have three debates with Kamala Harris, with the first on Fox News on September 4, the second on ABC on September 10, and the final one on NBC on September 25.

"We have spoken to the heads of the networks, and it's all been confirmed, other than some fairly minor details," he said. "The other side has to agree to the terms. They may or may not agree."

"I hope she agrees to them," he added. "The other side has to agree to the terms. They may or may not agree."

The Harris-Walz campaign was, at first, somewhat noncommittal, insisting that it would only agree to the September 25 debate if Trump appeared at the September 10 debate. The campaign didn't even acknowledge the first debate, which would take place on Fox News. However, the campaign finally addressed the debate issue on Thursday, and it has officially committed to only two presidential debates and one vice-presidential debate.

"The debate about debates is over. Donald Trump's campaign accepted our proposal for three debates - two presidential and a vice presidential debate," Michael Tyler, Communications Director for Harris-Walz 2024, said in a statement. "Assuming Donald Trump actually shows up on September 10 to debate Vice President Harris, then Governor Walz will see JD Vance on October 1 and the American people will have another opportunity to see the vice president and Donald Trump on the debate stage in October. Voters deserve to see the candidates for the highest office in the land share their competing visions for our future. The more they play games, the more insecure and unserious Trump and Vance reveal themselves to be to the American people. Those games end now."

The hilarious thing about that response is the implication that Trump might not show up to the September 10 debate. I'm old enough to remember when the Biden-Harris campaign played the same game with faux bravado on the debates and suggested that Trump might not show up and was too afraid to debate Joe Biden.

We all know how that turned out.

The Harris-Walz campaign has also played the same game with the vice-presidential debates. Walz has repeatedly claimed on the campaign trail that JD Vance is too afraid to debate him, yet when Vance suggested they do multiple debates, he ran away faster than he avoided deployment to Iraq.

Meanwhile, neither Harris nor Walz have conducted a single media interview or press conference since becoming the presumptive presidential and vice presidential nominees of their party, claiming, absurdly, that they simply don't have the time.

Obviously, the networks Harris has agreed to debate on are Democrat-friendly networks, and Trump already has shown that he can handle being on enemy territory. Harris knows she can't, and that's why she's refusing to debate Trump on Fox News.

The Biden campaign tried the phony bravado thing, and it didn't work. Kamala doing the same thing is just ridiculous.