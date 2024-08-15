A Taste of Chicago: Pro-Hamas Protesters Overwhelm Harris Rally in NYC

You better stock up on popcorn this weekend. The Democratic National Convention will be in Chicago starting August 19 to August 22, and if what happened at the Harris campaign's "New York City Kickoff" is any indication, the Democrats are going to be in for one wild ride.

Advertisement

The gathering in Harlem was supposed to be a "love-in" as Democrats from across the city and state were invited to show their support. Indeed, the event was as energized as any recent Harris rally, although the candidate herself was not in attendance.

The only problem was that the pro-Hamas protesters outside outnumbered and outshouted the Democrats indoors.

Palestine supporters protest the New York City Kickoff to Elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in Harlem. pic.twitter.com/mkmcMU9QT2 — Dean_Moses (@Dean_Moses) August 14, 2024

“She’s going to have to do something about that,” New York City Council Member Gale Brewer said in an interview, referencing Harris and a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

The protesters frequently drowned out the speakers at the event, and a few even infiltrated the gathering to shout their slogans.

“Make sure you vote! Make sure you vote!” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said as one person was led out by security.

“I don’t mind you being across the street. I don’t mind that you want to raise your voice,” he said, referring to the protesters. But the election is “the real fight,” Adams said. “Hold onto all of that anger until after November. November you need to be laser-focused on one thing.”

Advertisement

The real action took place at an afterparty at a nearby restaurant. Gov. Kathy Hochul, Adams, and a host of dignitaries were almost overwhelmed by the pro-Hamas protesters.

NYC Restaurant DNC After-Party:



Where the party's so hot, even the protesters can't resist crashing! 🔥🚶‍♂️🚫



A Kind of Avant-Premiere for Chicago's DNC...🤣🤣🤣

🔊pic.twitter.com/24bDnc6MHd — EDDIE GO ™ (@goeddie555) August 15, 2024

🚨#BREAKING: Chaos Erupts as Pro-Palestine Protesters Storm Democratic After Party Event, Throw Smoke Bombs During Kamala Harris Campaign



📌#Manhattan | #NewYork



Currently, numerous pro-Palestine protesters have stormed a Democratic after-party event in Harlem, Manhattan,… pic.twitter.com/RvUgA9lgO7 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 15, 2024

Haaretz:

Brian Felicetta, the owner of the restaurant where the after-party was hosted, told The New York Post he estimated that damages to the restaurant's outdoor seating area were at least a few thousand dollars. "It's my flowers that took the worst of this beating," Felicetta said.

We feel your pain. Meanwhile, police and Chicago political leaders have been downplaying the numbers who will turn out to protest. Perhaps they're just whistling past the graveyard.

Advertisement

WGN News:

Leaders of four Muslim organizations say they’re expecting upwards of 100,000 demonstrators to take part in a number of protests during the Democratic National Convention. Three main protests are being planned for Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, the first and last days of the convention. More than 150 organizations from around the country say they’ve formed a collective to have these protests be large in numbers, and while they represent a number of different interests, they say they will be focused on the Israeli-Palestinian war.

WGN reminds us that, more than Dearborn, Mich., or any other city, Chicago is home to the largest concentration of Palestinians in the United States.