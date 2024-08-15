Dude Who Said Barron Trump Was 'Fair Game' Tries Calling JD Vance 'Weird' Again

Grayson Bakich | 5:16 PM on August 15, 2024
AP Photo/John Bazemore

Because the Harris-Walz campaign has nothing to run on policy-wise, personality-wise, or wisdom-wise, their only selling point to the left is that they are not former President Donald Trump and his running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), whom they have tried, and failed, to dismiss as "weird."

That brings us today to one Mike Sington, whom you may recall for his unsettling fondness for Trump's youngest son, Barron (more on that in a minute).

Sington, whose profile picture could not look more AI-generated, tweeted an old photo of Vance from high school in the '90s or maybe the early 2000s. In the photo, Vance is goofily posing with three girls pretending to use the urinals.

"He's weird. JD Vance poses with three high school girls in a boys' restroom as they pretend to use the urinals," Sington said, trying to make Vance look like the freak here.

There are a couple of things wrong with this presentation: One, this is clearly a joke picture, and Vance is obviously a high school-aged kid in it. Two, how desperate are Democrats to make Vance look bad that they have to dredge up a goofy but harmless picture of him from high school? The man must squeak when he walks.

And lastly, we have all pointed out that leftists are far weirder than those of us on the right, and all you really have to do is pull up their social media.

As mentioned earlier, Sington, in particular, has made very sus (as we younguns say) comments about Barron Trump before, most recently saying upon the kid's 18th birthday back in March that he was "fair game," as my friend Rick Moran wrote at the time.

While the apparent reasoning was "he is now a legal adult and thus can be criticized," Sington had previously said Barron "could be a model" when he was around 13 years old and wished he would grow up to be gay and "end up marrying a guy from a s***hole country and then they buy a nice home together in Mexico," again while Barron was a minor.

Yeah, that's totally what he meant.

Anyway, I thought you all might enjoy the clapback Sington is getting from this post, some of which are pointing out Sington's comments about Barron Trump:

A couple of people made fun of how Sington is now apparently against people of the opposite sex sharing restrooms:

And lastly, a fair amount were saying that this just makes Vance look more relatable and human since everybody does silly things when they are younger:

You have got to love seeing Democrats' strategies backfire.

Grayson Bakich

News junkie, meme enthusiast, Florida Man, would-be wordsmith. Hold a Master's Degree in Political Science from UCF despite coming from a Noles family. I also write hard news for The Floridian if that is more your style but I'm probably more entertaining here.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: HUMOR TWITTER JD VANCE

