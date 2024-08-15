Dude Who Said Barron Trump Was 'Fair Game' Tries Calling JD Vance 'Weird' Again

Because the Harris-Walz campaign has nothing to run on policy-wise, personality-wise, or wisdom-wise, their only selling point to the left is that they are not former President Donald Trump and his running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), whom they have tried, and failed, to dismiss as "weird."

Advertisement

That brings us today to one Mike Sington, whom you may recall for his unsettling fondness for Trump's youngest son, Barron (more on that in a minute).

Sington, whose profile picture could not look more AI-generated, tweeted an old photo of Vance from high school in the '90s or maybe the early 2000s. In the photo, Vance is goofily posing with three girls pretending to use the urinals.

"He's weird. JD Vance poses with three high school girls in a boys' restroom as they pretend to use the urinals," Sington said, trying to make Vance look like the freak here.

He’s weird. JD Vance poses with three high school girls in a boys restroom as they pretend to use the urinals. pic.twitter.com/JPEZGGftxk — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 15, 2024

There are a couple of things wrong with this presentation: One, this is clearly a joke picture, and Vance is obviously a high school-aged kid in it. Two, how desperate are Democrats to make Vance look bad that they have to dredge up a goofy but harmless picture of him from high school? The man must squeak when he walks.

And lastly, we have all pointed out that leftists are far weirder than those of us on the right, and all you really have to do is pull up their social media.

As mentioned earlier, Sington, in particular, has made very sus (as we younguns say) comments about Barron Trump before, most recently saying upon the kid's 18th birthday back in March that he was "fair game," as my friend Rick Moran wrote at the time.

Advertisement

While the apparent reasoning was "he is now a legal adult and thus can be criticized," Sington had previously said Barron "could be a model" when he was around 13 years old and wished he would grow up to be gay and "end up marrying a guy from a s***hole country and then they buy a nice home together in Mexico," again while Barron was a minor.

Yeah, that's totally what he meant.

Anyway, I thought you all might enjoy the clapback Sington is getting from this post, some of which are pointing out Sington's comments about Barron Trump:

Think the guy who had a countdown going to a young mans 18th birthday needs to sit out the “weird” convo Mike pic.twitter.com/jAmv79y5MY — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 15, 2024

Mike Sington trolling Barron Trump is really weird. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) August 15, 2024

Yeah, kids do funny things in high school Mike.



Can you tell me why you would say that Barron Trump is “fair game” now that he is 18 years old?



Seems a bit creepy don’t you think? — R J MacReady (@_R_J_MacReady) August 15, 2024

A couple of people made fun of how Sington is now apparently against people of the opposite sex sharing restrooms:

Hold up, are you saying having the wrong gender in the wrong restroom is weird? — Abby Libby (@abbythelibb_) August 15, 2024

Advertisement

But if they identify as males, you support it- right? — brittany (@by__brittany) August 15, 2024

And lastly, a fair amount were saying that this just makes Vance look more relatable and human since everybody does silly things when they are younger:

Okay cmon this is actually just partisan brain. Teens take silly photo!?

This actually humanizes him more — notsoErudite (@notsoErudite) August 15, 2024

You mean he was a normal kid who screwed around and took silly photographs?



You realize this makes him infinitely more relatable to young people than your stupid Marxist and deployment dodger, right? — William Barrett (@1778Barrett) August 15, 2024

You have got to love seeing Democrats' strategies backfire.