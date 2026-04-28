The Morning Briefing: Hakeem Jeffries Isn't Man Enough to Argue With Karoline Leavitt

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Despite those he viewed as unimaginative naysayers, Suntagdth had high hopes for the premiere of his Icelandic language Full Metal Jacket musical.

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The Democrats have prided themselves in recent years on their tough talk in their efforts to "fight back" and "resist" President Trump. However, they all bristle when it's suggested that their increasingly hateful rhetoric is associated with violence. As always, they are childish and wearisome.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is one of the biggest "have his cake and eat it too" crybabies among the Dems right now. He's desperately trying to step out of Nancy Pelosi's shadow, which he will never have the political chops to do. Like so many politicians, Jeffries spends a lot of time trying to talk over the fact that he's not very bright. Absent the intellectual firepower to make a name for himself as a policymaker, Jeffries works on getting face time in front of the press so he can play tough guy. Here’s the intro to something that Victoria wrote about him yesterday:

On Wednesday of last week, the Minority Leader of the House, Hakeem Jeffries, held a news conference in which he encouraged Democrats to wage "maximum warfare" on President Donald Trump. By Saturday night, one of his leftist mental patients took an arsenal to the White House Correspondents Dinner to commit a high-profile assassination of Trump and his administration officials. I'm sure this nutty former teacher had been planning this for a while. He had time to write his family a "manifesto" calling Trump a "pedophile, rapist, and traitor," after all, but it would be really nice if Jeffries began the healing by telling his "foot soldiers" that Trump isn't Hitler. Let's just start there.

Democrats will often pretend that they're going to make sure that their rhetoric is a little less heated after vioent incidents like the assassination attempt last Saturday. That goodwill sometimes lasts up to 48 hours before they're back to their old ways.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt postponed her maternity leave to hold a press conference on Monday and make the case for the Democrats to cool down a bit. Always better prepared than anyone else, Leavitt provided a lot of examples of prominent Dems ginning up hate among their faithful, including Jeffries' latest bit of mouthing off.

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That didn't sit well with the perpetually emo Jeffries, who quickly got in front of a camera to pitch a fit about Leavitt. My Twitchy colleague Doug P. covered the tantrum here. Ever the dullard, Jeffries said that Leavitt had "read talking points of statements that Democrats have made all taken out of context." This guy sounds like bad AI.

Trump Derangement Syndrome Democrats operate on raw hate and emotion. They never say anything about the president that has enough depth or nuance for their words to be taken out of context.

Jeffries is a quintessential Dem beta male who wants to be perceived as a street fighter but who in reality would prefer that others do all of his dirty work. The truth is that third trimester Karoline Leavitt is tougher than Hakeem Jeffries ever was, or ever will be. If he and Leavitt had been in the same room going at each other, he probably would have ended up crying.

Maybe Tim "¿Quién es más macho?" Walz can give him some lessons in toughening up.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

This is from "dpr" last week, and I believe it's in reference to my repost of my classic cargo shorts defense:

I've been reading your stuff for ages, loving it ever since the first time I read the "SQNS," a brilliant oxygenated latin moron that deserves a ™. Your comments today about desert attire (I'm in Bullhead, America's hottest city and only wear shoes when the pavement ≥125°) reminded me of an article by my friend triathlon legend Scott Tinley who once lamented that he'd have to break a 25-year streak of not wearing long pants, because shorts at a funeral seemed in poor taste. Love your work, especially the "Everything isn't awful" vids.

Hmmm...maybe I should trademark the Sine Qua Non Sequitur. Merchandise city, here we come! Pants are the devil. I wear them to church and, yes, I wore them to the last funeral I went to. For any readers who haven't been to Bullhead City, visit in July for the best Airbnb rates. Thanks for the note!

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Friend of the Briefing Brice writes:

""How does a guy from Los Angeles get a gun to Washington, D.C. and get close to the president?"" Look at the entire logistics of this attempted hit. Who helped him? The entire operation timing was critical. The ability to get a room in the same hotel that specific night raises questions because it had to be sold out for ages. I may be a loon but I will say out loud it appears someone with intimate knowledge of the details of the dinner assisted him with recon. To answer more directly... I think the deep state is still trying to kill Trump and won't quit trying.

I was most concerned about the getting close to the president part. It wasn't that difficult to get a gun in California 8 or 9 years ago. He might have had one for a while. Transporting the weapons on Amtrak wasn't a surprise. I've done a lot of train trips — they're not really keeping a close eye on what passengers bring on board in carryon luggage. Maybe that will change now. As you know, I agree that some higher up Deep State Swamp rats aren't very concerned about President Trump's safety. I'm an opinion writer, I can say stuff like that.

Keep the cards and letters coming, please! I've had a few long ones again the past two days. Again, I love reading them but they're not easy to respond to in this format.

Everything Isn't Awful

They ran all the way to a beach in Mexico.

When the cows are finally released from the barn for the summer season. pic.twitter.com/z15OmWxor7 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) April 25, 2026

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Let's class up the joint a little today.

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

04/27/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, APRIL 28, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: Newsmax

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Boston Globe

Secondary Print: New York Post

Radio: ABC

New Media: Link Lauren



EDT :

7:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press

10:35 AM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a Greeting with His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Her Majesty Queen Camilla

South Portico

Pre-Credentialed Media



11:10 AM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a Guestbook Signing and Official Gift Exchange with His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Her Majesty Queen Camilla

Blue Room

Closed Press



11:20 AM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a Receiving Line with Official Delegations

Cross Hall

Closed Press



11:40 AM THE PRESIDENT and His Majesty The King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland participate in a Bilateral Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



11:45 AM THE FIRST LADY and Her Majesty Queen Consort of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Join Students in Exploring US-UK History Through Innovation

White House Tennis Pavilion

The First Lady's Press Pool



7:00 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a Greeting with His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Her Majesty Queen Camilla

South Portico

White House Press Pool



7:05 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a Tour and Document Viewing with His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Her Majesty Queen Camilla

The White House Residence

Closed Press



7:20 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a Receiving Line

Blue Room

Closed Press



8:05 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a Dinner with His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Her Majesty Queen Camilla

East Room

White House Press Pool TV Corr & Crew: CBSSecondary TV Corr: NewsmaxPhotos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, GettyPrint: Boston GlobeSecondary Print: New York PostRadio: ABCNew Media: Link LaurenThe White HouseClosed Press

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