If You Can't Say Something Nice About Someone, You Must Be Talking About a Democrat

Please bear in mind as you read this column that I took several breaths and hours before writing it because I wanted to bring down my internal rage temperature by several degrees. My reserves of Christian charity are, for the moment, completely tapped, and I apologize for that. This is what passes for calm here in the Kruiser Bunker this week.

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The most prominent people in the Democratic Party in 2026 are filth. They are all mentally unstable pathological liars who don't deserve things like the benefit of the doubt in any situation, bipartisan overtures, or the presumption that they're not inherently evil. Hey, I'm all ears of someone wants to prove me wrong, but I know I'm not going to have any takers.

I told you I was in a mood.

Before I jump back into the ridicule and derision, I would like to make it clear that I don't believe that all Democrats are this way. The party has unfortunately been hijacked by a bunch of loudmouth coastal lunatics who, in my less-than-humble opinion, have irreparably damaged the brand and political relations in this country. That's right, I don't think that there is an antidote to the poison that they've injected into the American political conversation and I think that anyone who does is hopelessly naive.

The relatively normal Democrats who live in flyover country need to find a way to assert themselves — ballot box, anyone? — and make it clear that paste-eating morons like Hakeem Jefferies and Chuck Schumer are not at all representative of them. They are running out of time to make this case. It won't cure the aforementioned poison if they do, but it might mitigate its effects. That really is the best that I can hope for, anyway.

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I refuse to play the "Well, both sides do it," game here, which is where the Dems frequently go when attempting to deflect from their aberrant behavior. As I said to a progressive neighbor of mine (we actually get along) who tried this with me, "My side isn't murdering speakers at rallies because we don't like what they have to say."

Democrats have been blaming conservative rhetoric for violence for a very long time — since before they were afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome. The thing is, their connections between the words spoken or written and acts of violence are nonexistent 99.99999999% of the time. The "Great White Conservative Domestic Terrorist Threat" is still just a working theory that they have yet to prove. That doesn't make them stop. This is from something that Victoria wrote about Illinois Governor JB Pritzker:

But here was Pritzker, urging CNN's Manu Raju to adopt his premise that it was all Trump's fault because he started it. And besides trying to get Raju to ignore all the times the Democrats have called for, organized, and fundraised for political violence, he spectacularly beclowned himself with the following exchange. "Remember that it's been Donald Trump and the Republicans that have called for political violence," Pritzker straight-facedly told Manu Raju.

Cool story, Gov. Fatrolls, but not true. A pox on you. A pox on the idiots who work for you. A pox on anyone who's ever voted for you. I'm almost out of poxes here. (Side note for any leftist trolls who read this and want to say that I'm part of the rhetoric problem: I don't actually have the ability to afflict people with poxes.) This is fourth-grade "I know you are, but what am I?" playground nonsense. We all have the internet and we all know which party has been publicly calling for violence against any Trump supporters for the last decade.

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White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt nailed it in a press conference on Monday, which Catherine wrote about:

“People listen, and when you have mentally disturbed individuals across the country who are listening to this crazed rhetoric about the president day after day after day, it inspires them to do crazy things,” she said. “And unfortunately, it's not just the media, it is the entire Democrat Party [that] has made their pitch to voters across the country that Donald Trump posed as an existential threat to democracy, that he is a fascist and that they compare him to Hitler.” She also excoriated the Democrats who have held up funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which includes the Secret Service.

The problem, as we are all aware, is that there aren't just a handful of "mentally disturbed individuals" in the Democratic Party — that describes every prominent Dem in D.C. not named John Fetterman. It also describes the coastal Dems who I so frequently call out. This latest shooter was a Californian.

One simply cannot say enough bad things about the bottom-feeding scum in entertainment and news media who are the primary mouthpieces in the Democrats' ongoing attempts to whip the Trump-haters into a violent frenzy. I write a lot about the propagandist hacks in the faux journalism class who carry water for the Dems, but the entertainers are worse, because they ultimately have a bigger reach. Low-T hate-peddler Jimmy Kimmel continues his efforts to be the final nail in late-night television's coffin by doing nothing but spewing venom about the president. Kevin covered that in his latest column.

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Kimmel is viewed by low-info leftists as a great champion who speaks truth to power. He went on national television the night after the 2024 election and wept because Trump won. Bawling like a gassy toddler who just lost a toy isn't the stuff of legend, it's a clear sign of mental instability. I think I'm batting .500 in my presidential election lifetime; I'm grateful that I didn't become a pathetic emotional wreck after each loss.

I'm an adult, though. Trust me, when I'm making that point, we've all got a problem.

One last thing. I have no problem whatsoever saying that the reason the Democrats don't want to fund the Department of Homeland Security anytime soon is precisely because they want to attempt to weaken the Secret Service. Read all you want in those tea leaves. If the Secret Service were still part of Treasury, it would be forever safe from the Democrats not funding it.

The people on the American left who are getting all the attention are odious, un-American, and most definitely want to get more people killed. Again, if anyone in this great land wants to attempt to disabuse me of that notion, I'll be happy to listen.

I'm pretty sure I won't have to put that on the schedule anytime soon.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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