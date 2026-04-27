The Funny Thing About Assassination Jokes Is ... Nothing

Every time I perform my stand-up act for an audience that is somehow aligned, such as a fundraiser at a VFW hall, where everyone knows everyone, I always ask if there has been a recent tragedy that affected the community. For example, if someone were recently killed by a drunk driver, I would tell the other comedians to avoid doing jokes about drunk driving.

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PRO TIP-O-RAMA! I learned to do this after I did cancer jokes in a small town, not knowing that a young girl had recently died of leukemia. Talk about a rough show...

The so-called party of tolerance has broken into several camps since its latest attempt to kill President Donald Trump:

Trump faked the attempt, "just like he did in Butler, Penn. ...."

Damn, we missed him, so let's make jokes and move on until the next freak show tries to kill our president.

I've found that people who believe insane things are themselves nuttier than elephant droppings.

My favorite lefty loony mantra du jour is that Trump recruited a far-left maniac to kill him so that the president could use the attack as an excuse to get his ballroom done:

The new "hot take" is that Trump faked this latest assassination attempt as a reason to build the ballroom.



These toilet people vote and reproduce. pic.twitter.com/MPqpUd57rq — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) April 27, 2026

These mental bellyflops are too stupid to be dealt with. Now let's talk about those assassination jokesters.

Check out Jimmy Kimmel's assassination chortlefest, which aired a couple of days before the Democrats' latest attempt to murder our president, and First Lady Melania Trump's response:

First Lady Melania Trump is now demanding ABC fire Jimmy Kimmel for his violent rhetoric, joking he hoped Trump would pass away and make her a widow.



“People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate.”



“It’s time to take a stand.” pic.twitter.com/RmvqqRUohO — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) April 27, 2026

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Kimmel is no stranger to bad comedy. He almost had his show canceled for breaking the FCC's "hoax rule" by stating that Charlie Kirk was assassinated by a MAGA person, rather than the gay man (who was dating a trans person) who actually pulled the trigger and ended Kirk's life.



This rule prohibits broadcast licensees or permittees from broadcasting false information concerning a crime or a catastrophe if: The Commission's prohibition against the broadcast of hoaxes is set forth at Section 73.1217 of the Commission's rules, 47 C.F.R. § 73.1217.This rule prohibits broadcast licensees or permittees from broadcasting false information concerning a crime or a catastrophe if: the licensee knows this information is false; it is foreseeable that broadcast of the information will cause substantial public harm; and broadcast of the information does in fact directly cause substantial public harm.

Let's now forget the bucket of chuckles Kimmel gave us when he "joked" that people smart enough not to bend our knees and roll up our sleeves for a bogus vaccine invented by the CIA and China for a virus with a survival rate of 99.5% should die:

Same guy calling Melania an “expectant widow” called for the death of the unvaccinated. pic.twitter.com/7fsLoGgsav — Mary Talley Bowden MD (@MaryBowdenMD) April 27, 2026

I’ve been in a verbal slug-fest with alleged comedians who might be more successful if they spent less time joking about the latest attempt to kill Trump and more time writing real jokes, and who assure me I am the 500 lb. wet blanket in the room because, despite my 37 years of stand-up comedy, I clearly don't know “comedy gold” when I see it.

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Actually, I see the bigger picture: if we turn something horrific into a laughing matter, we make it more likely to become normalized, and thus more likely to happen, like in this example:

If i tell rape jokes to a crowd of women, I will be understandably booed off stage.

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If I tell the same jokes to a crowd of 200 rabid incels, they will go nuts. They hate women, and the jokes will make their hatred - and their desire to hurt women - laugh-worthy, and far less… — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) April 27, 2026

Now let's factor into the stew that the left has gotten disgustingly chubby with the idea of perforating people they simply don't like, or disagree with. Luigi Mangione, who gunned down healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, became a folk hero to the bloodthirsty Democrats who now believe they have the moral authority to murder anyone who disagrees with them (I added the bold):

The murder of Brian Thompson went viral, shocking many of us into facing a new reality, one in which political violence against so-called “elites” was appropriate and acceptable. So, we began investigating why so much of the population felt that Luigi Mangione was a hero, an all-American Che Guevara. What we discovered was that vast corners of the internet were absolutely rife with celebrations of the killing. We found the celebrations of him on X/Twitter, Bluesky, and Reddit. We found that such a sophisticated circulation of memes, jokes, Nintendo pictures, and taglines about Mangione that we started referring to it as a kind of ecosystem; a sort of cyber-subculture in which ideas previously beyond the pale could live and breathe without, so to speak, too much adult supervision. A vast digital world of artistic support for Luigi Mangione was hidden right before our eyes. We were witnessing an assassination culture.

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The Democrats have been using a three-pronged approach to brainwash their miscreants:

spew dehumanizing garbage about their intended targets scare their tatterdemalions into believing they are "at war" or are being "unalived," "disappeared," or, my fave, "genocided" make jokes about the people they injure or kill, like Charlie Kirk:

Student shamefully jokes about Charlie Kirk losing his life:



“In the end Charlie Kirk leaned left.”



Alex Stein rightly humiliates her. pic.twitter.com/23YKmdDO73 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 24, 2026

Check out "TEMU Obama" Hakeem Jeffries as he tells his Marxist muttonheads that they now exist in a state of "maximum war" everywhere, all the time:

Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries last week: "We are in an era of maximum warfare everywhere, all the time."



Yesterday, a gunman tried to assassinate the President. pic.twitter.com/wcYwTRUyjj — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) April 26, 2026

The Democrats have intentionally created an assassination culture so that their craziest savages will answer the call to duty and slaughter the "Nazis" running around in MAGA hats, starting with Trump.

This latest attempt to assassinate Trump is one of eight attempts on his life, not including the arrest of Nikita Casap, 18, who murdered his parents to fund his assassination attempt against Trump. He was sentenced to life in prison. Authorities know Casap was working with someone in Ukraine, but I can't seem to find out what, if anything, was uncovered in the investigation into Casap.

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Enough of this assassination codswallop. Let's start off the work week with some actual comedy.

Check out the latest video from our funny friends at Jokes and a Point. Liberals are too busy being miserable to be funny. Patriots are way funnier!

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice (and in jail)!

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