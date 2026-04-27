‘Beyond the Pale’: Trump Joins Melania’s Call to ABC to Fire Kimmel

President Donald Trump has joined his wife in calling for ABC News to sack vile “comedian” Jimmy Kimmel, and the president was even more furiously direct than the first lady was.

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Trump used his usual medium of posting on Truth Social to state that Kimmel’s unamusing and disgusting assertion that First Lady Melania Trump looked like an “expectant widow” was a joke “far beyond the pale.” Kimmel has been using his late night show on ABC News to make the most disgusting pro-assassination comments for many months now, however.

The president began, “Wow, Jimmy Kimmel, who is in no way funny as attested to by his terrible Television Ratings, made a statement on his Show that is really shocking.” For most of 2025, Jimmy Kimmel Live! averaged 1.1 to 1.8 million viewers per episode, which was below the average Nielsen-based viewership for shows in the first two quarters of last year. Kimmel is a failure as a show host, which doesn't stop him from continuing to spew vile, extremely biased propaganda like his pre-White House Correspondents' Dinner satire.

Hey @jimmykimmel, what is funny about this?



Joking is one thing, but wishing death on the President by telling Melania “Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow”?



That’s not comedy, that’s dangerous rhetoric.



We’re better than this.



pic.twitter.com/LDzuWydePD — Patrick Bet-David (@patrickbetdavid) April 26, 2026

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Referring to Kimmel's tactic of showing a clip of Melania on screen while he mocked her as if she were present, Donald Trump continued, "[Kimmel] showed a fake video of the First Lady, Melania, and our son, Barron, like they were actually sitting in his studio, listening to him speak, which they weren’t, and never would be. He then stated, 'Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.' [Two] day[s] later a lunatic tried entering the ballroom of the White House Correspondents Dinner, loaded up with a shotgun, handgun, and many knives."

Cole Tomas Allen, the shooter, "was there for a very obvious and sinister reason," Trump added. The U.S. Department of Justice has since charged Allen with three federal charges of attempted assassination, interstate transportation of a firearm for committing a felony, and firearm discharge during a violent crime. The charge of attempting to assassinate the president carries a life sentence with conviction.

Related: BREAKING: Charges Against Cole Allen in Attempted Assassination of Trump

Trump ended, "I appreciate that so many people are incensed by Kimmel’s despicable call to violence, and normally would not be responsive to anything that he said but, this is something far beyond the pale. Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

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First Lady Melania also seemingly urged the Disney Company, which owns ABC, to fire Kimmel. "Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America," she posted. "People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate. A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him."

She declared, “Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community." Kimmel is part of the hate campaign that inspired Cole Allen.

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