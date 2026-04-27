The Politics of Political Violence: How the GOP Should Respond to the ‘Both Sides Are Guilty’ Nonsense

If you’re an absent-minded married shlub, you’ve probably played the “golly gee, both sides were wrong, let’s move on” card, too. It goes like this:

Wife: Scott, why haven’t you taken out the garbage yet? I asked you two days ago. It’s starting to stink. Me: But that was in the past! We need to look to the future. Let’s not dwell on the blame-game, honey — we’re better than that. Wife: What are you talking about? Just take the garbage out, please. Me: Look, we both contributed to the garbage. You threw away plenty of stuff, too. Probably more than me. Wife: I can hear the garbage truck coming! Take it out to the street before it’s too late! Me: Really, we’re both at fault: You asked me to do something — and somewhere along the way, there was a communication breakdown. So instead of pointing fingers, let’s be grownups and admit we were both wrong. Mistakes were made, but life goes on. That’s why pencils have erasers. Right? Wife: [sighs] Never mind, I’ll do it. Me: Thanks, honey. While you’re up, can you grab me a beer?

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Yeah: It doesn’t work when you’re married any better than it’ll work for the Democrats.

On the heels of yet another assassination attempt, the American people are beginning to recognize the media’s Political Violence Blame-Game Template. After all, it’s really not that complicated:

When there’s no political violence: Blame Donald Trump and the GOP for inciting this awful, terrible epidemic of violence that doesn’t exist (yet).

When a Democrat is the victim: Blame Donald Trump and the GOP for “extremist language” and racist/fascist “dog whistles” that are an “existential threat to democracy.” Demand greater civility in political discourse — while threatening to jail Republicans who appear “threatening” to liberals. (The only long-term solution to political violence, of course, is to remove Republicans from power.)

When a Republican is the victim: Blame both sides. (“It’s everyone’s fault! How the heck did things spiral out of control?”)

Neither party has a monopoly on unstable nutjobs, but according to opinion polls, one side is a helluva lot more likely to support political violence than the other. Spoiler alert: It’s not the GOP.

25% of very liberal people say political violence can “sometimes be justified.”



Among very conservative people it’s just 3%.



In other words, the far left is 8x more likely to support political violence as the far right.



Stop pretending this is a “both sides” problem. It’s not. pic.twitter.com/ZpmoGDxipz — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) April 26, 2026

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For the Babylon Bee, the parody writes itself:

'This Is A Both Sides Issue,' Says Side That Shot President Trump, Assassinated Charlie Kirk, Tried To Assassinate Kavanaugh, Tried To Shoot Trump Again, Shot Steve Scalise, Firebombed Governor Shapiro, Tried To Shoot Trump A Third Time, (cont'd) https://t.co/xtK8yqxvzK pic.twitter.com/rgFvPjz3iW — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 26, 2026

The assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner will likely dominate the headlines for the next several days. Unlike most Black Swan events, this one will have extra-long legs because:

All the D.C. journalists who witnessed it are highly incentivized to continue talking about the most exciting moment of their careers. Like I wrote yesterday, if reporters like Brian Williams can’t resist bragging about fake bullets, you better believe they’re gonna be talking nonstop about the real thing. There’s a legitimate mystery to investigate: Who, what, when, and how was Cole Allen, the (alleged) “Friendly Federal Assassin” radicalized? On the surface, he seems like your normal, typical, nondescript leftist. As far as we know, this wasn’t a kid who was in and out of mental hospitals. So, was he radicalized by TikTok and Reddit? By the Epstein conspiracy? A hate-merchant like Hasan Piker? What pushed him over the edge?

Which means, the mainstream media will play the “both sides are equally guilty” card, but its attention will be diverted: Journalists can’t investigate Allen, beat their chests and brag about their (remarkable) bravery, AND be laser-focused on blaming both sides.

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Not enough oxygen in the room. Too many competing storylines to juggle.

And therein lies the GOP’s opportunity.

Because the media’s attention will be divided, the GOP will have a free hand to publicize its own message to the masses — and counterprogram the mainstream media. But we’ll have to be picky: With all the competing storylines, only one or two “talking points” will break through.

This means that we can’t say EVERYTHING we think about Cole Allen and left-wing political violence. We must be selective: It’s all about bang-for-the-buck.

So how should the GOP counterprogram the Dems?

Conservatives tend to favor intellectual, evidence-based arguments over raw emotions. It’s why we rely so heavily on statistics. Already on social media, we’re seeing swaths of posts about polling data — such as the one embedded above — that make a compelling mathematical argument about left-wing America’s sick tolerance of political violence.

But alas, that’s not the most effective way to win hearts and minds: Emotional arguments are far more persuasive than intellectual arguments. That’s why brands use them!

Sorry, we’re not going to persuade Joe or Jill Six Pack with polling statistics. We need something more shocking — and much more visceral.

Something that makes voters see for themselves how the Democratic Party is utterly unable to forsake extremism.

And I’ve got an idea that’ll get the ball rolling: Challenge the Democrats to go one lousy week without calling for political violence, comparing Trump to Hitler, or “joking” about Republican wives becoming widows.

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Jimmy Kimmel delivered a fake White House Correspondents Dinner speech, saying "Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow." pic.twitter.com/o4a59eYnZl — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) April 26, 2026

Make it a one-week challenge. Draw a line in the sand and see if they can do it.

Because — spoiler alert — they won’t be able to. Too many Dems believe the president is an evil, fascist, rapist pedophile. Too many believe he’s WORSE than Hitler. Too many read Allen’s manifesto about traitors and murderers — and nodded in total agreement.

Instead of telling the American people how extreme the Democrats are, it’s far more persuasive to trick the Dems into revealing it!

Last weekend, a left-wing lunatic tried to assassinate President Trump and most of his cabinet. If the Dems can’t even go the following week without comparing Trump to Hitler, excusing political violence, or snickering about Republican wives becoming widows, then something is seriously wrong.

It advances the current storyline: No longer is it just about when, what, and how Cole Allen was radicalized; now it’s about this radicalization being so all-encompassing that the Dems can’t even go a single week without doubling down on it.

Honestly? One week is probably overkill. I doubt they could last 48 hours.

When Republicans tell voters how extreme the Democrats are, it’s not perceived as credible. Everyone knows that Republicans and Democrats hate each other, so voters assume we’re lying.

But if we can trick the Dems into revealing it on their own, their goose donkey is cooked.

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Challenge the “No Kings” party to go one week with “No Hitler,” no violence, and no snickering about GOP widows. And when they fail, make THAT the story.

It’s our smartest PR play.

One Last Thing: 2026 is a critical year for America First. It began with Mayor Mamdani declaring war on “rugged individualism” and will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

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