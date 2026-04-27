For a Start, Hakeem 'Maximum Warfare' Jeffries, Tell Your 'Foot Soldiers' That Trump Isn't Hitler

On Wednesday of last week, the Minority Leader of the House, Hakeem Jeffries, held a news conference in which he encouraged Democrats to wage "maximum warfare" on President Donald Trump. By Saturday night, one of his leftist mental patients took an arsenal to the White House Correspondents Dinner to commit a high-profile assassination of Trump and his administration officials.

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I'm sure this nutty former teacher had been planning this for a while. He had time to write his family a "manifesto" calling Trump a "pedophile, rapist, and traitor," after all, but it would be really nice if Jeffries began the healing by telling his "foot soldiers" that Trump isn't Hitler. Let's just start there.

On Wednesday, Jeffries and Democrat Party leaders were taking a victory lap following the unconstitutional method of redrawing Virginia's congressional districts. They asked Democrats in an off-off-cycle election to vote themselves more power. As a result, Republicans, who make up 40% of Virginians, would now only receive one out of ten congressional districts. This is called the tyranny of the majority, yet in the eyes of the Democrats, Trump is the real tyrant. Indeed, Trump is Hitler.

Yet here's Jeffries calling for "maximum warfare, everywhere, all the time."

On Wednesday, you called for “maximum warfare” on President Trump and his administration.



Your disgusting rhetoric is inciting violence. https://t.co/i5gV67dASV pic.twitter.com/BIdEJPp9iL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 26, 2026

The media used to be the refs, but now, all the mainstreams try to do is score against Trump.

Indeed, hours after the most transparent president in the history of the country was nearly shot by another one of the left's loons and had spent hours with reporters live on the air, CBS reporter Norah O'Donnell asked President Trump about the nutter's manifesto and whether the president had stopped beating his wife yet.

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Instead of fact-checking the statement or explaining to viewers about why her political party continues to assert these libels based on politically motivated lawfare, disproven Epstein conspiracy theories, and the left's cockeyed and ever-moving definition of what "democracy" is, O'Donnell presented the naked quote by the loon. She left it to the president to react to the demonstrably inaccurate statement. This left her elderly, TDS-afflicted viewers with the idea that these might be true statements and not the statements of a mentally deranged and equally TDS-afflicted assassin.

"I was waiting for you to read that... you're horrible people. I'm not a rapist. I didn't rape anybody. I'm not a pedophile," the president told the reporter who knew better. This is "crap from a sick person," the president told O'Donnell. He said he'd been "totally exonerated" and that she was a "disgrace."

Instead of using this as a moment to bring people together as she could have easily and truthfully done, O'Donnell highlighted the most vile and false information to confirm her TDS-afflicted viewers' biases and keep people apart.

She gave the would-be assassin the benefit of the doubt but not the president.

Are you tired of this charade yet? I'm one of those civil libertarians who believe that speech isn't violence, contrary to the woke left, but it's well past time for giving the benefit of the doubt to these gangsters. It's now time to count the gazingas and check the patterns.

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How many assassination attempts will it take for the left to tamp down their wildly mentally ill-tinted speech? When will they stop fundraising for leftist NGOs whose main purpose in life is to bring down Trump, America, or both? When will Hakeem Jeffries tell his fellow travelers, like Rep. Pramila Jayapal, to stop organizing mobs to violently attack Trump and his supporters?

How much abject lying, vitriol, and hatred can be heaped on one man in the streets and in the public square before some mental patient picks up a gun and takes a shot?

We've hit our limit.

Tell your people to stop trying to kill us.

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