The D.C. Shooter Is Exactly Who We Thought He Is

Eric Florack | 2:04 PM on April 27, 2026
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

Hello and welcome to Monday, April 27, 2026. It's National Tell a Story Day, National Prime Rib Day, National Gummi Bear Day, and National Little Pampered Dog Day.

Advertisement

Today in History:

1749: First performance of George Frideric Handel's "Music for the Royal Fireworks"

1773: British House of Commons passes the Tea Act (later led to the Boston Tea Party)

1810: Ludwig van Beethoven composes his famous piano piece "Für Elise"

1840: Foundation stone for new Palace of Westminster, London, laid by Sarah Barry, wife of its architect Charles Barry

1865: Cornell University (Ithaca, NY) is chartered

1867: Charles Gounod's opera "Romeo et Juliette" premieres at the Théâtre Lyrique, Paris, France

1897: Grant's Tomb, the final resting place of US President Ulysses S. Grant, is completed

1937: 1st US Social Security payment made

1946: 1st radar installed aboard a commercial ship

1960: 1st atomic-powered electric-drive submarine launched (Tullibee)

1982: Trial of John Hinckley, Jr. begins for the attempted assassination of US President Ronald Reagan

Birthdays Today Include: Samuel Morse, American inventor (telegraph, Morse code); Ulysses S. Grant, 18th US President (1869–77) and Union general; Sergei Prokofiev, Russian composer ("Peter and the Wolf"; "Alexander Nevsky"); Walter Lantz, American cartoonist (Woody Woodpecker creator); Jack Klugman, American actor ("The Odd Couple," "Quincy, M.E.," "Goodbye, Columbus"); Coretta Scott King, American activist and wife of Martin Luther King Jr.; Casey Kasem, American radio personality (creator of American Top 40) and the voice of Shaggy on "Scooby-Doo"; Pete Ham, Welsh rock singer-songwriter and guitarist (Badfinger — "No Matter What," "Day After Day"); (Paul) "Ace" Frehley, American rock guitarist (Kiss, 1973–82 & 1996–2002); Larry Elder, American political commentator; and Sheena Easton [Orr], Scottish singer ("9 to 5 (Morning Train)"; "For Your Eyes Only").

Advertisement

If today's your day, we wish you a good one.

* *  *

I’ll be honest with you — I figured yesterday’s column on the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting would be my last on that topic for a while. Not because there isn’t more to say, but because it’s rare — almost unheard of — to have this much information about a shooter surface this quickly after an event like this. Past being prologue, usually any additional information, for at least a few days — if not weeks — would have been out of the ordinary. I suppose I can be forgiven for my mistake, since former President Barack Obama fell into that same trap, apparently judging that such info wouldn’t be forthcoming anytime soon.

 Although we don’t yet have the details about the motives behind last night's shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner, it’s incumbent upon all us to reject the idea that violence has any place in our democracy.

This is Obama taking cover in the void of information. After all, it is difficult to categorize a shooter without a manifesto or a paper trail to judge, and his statement was a calculated move to stifle talk that Democratic rhetoric fueled the attack. Van Jones played his part, too, pivoting to the "violence on all sides" defense, which is a laughably ineffective foil.

But events escaped their control.

The New York Post printed his manifesto. And as it happens, Cole Allen was on Bluesky, which I have never bothered with. You would think the search engines would have this stuff out and making the rounds, and Barry’s trying to get the egg off his face. David Strom over at Hot Air has a piece up you’ll be interested in reading: Manifesto Released: He Believed All the Lies the Democrats Now Claim They Never Said.

Advertisement

Of course, they did say it. They said it repeatedly. 

Even as I hit "send" on yesterday’s column, the facts, the documents, including that manifesto, kept coming. What that info revealed proved that the situation was exactly what it appeared to be from the start. The story it told was exactly what common sense held. It showed a dyed-in-the-wool California leftist who, despite two degrees from Caltech, had in reality failed to launch and who, at 31 years old, was still living in his parents' basement. The manifesto says it all; he accepted, at face value, all the rhetoric that the left has offered for the last 12 years and acted upon that fantasy.

There's no ambiguity here. His actions are a direct result of leftist propaganda.

In that manifesto, a 1,000-word missive, Allen explicitly stated his intent to target members of the Trump administration, whom he characterized as "pedophiles, rapists, and traitors." Interestingly, he avoided referring to Kash Patel in this, for reasons he never explained. He otherwise spread the blame around, saying the press corps were "complicit" simply by choosing to attend a speech by the president.

He then tried to justify his acts under the guise of religion. He argued that Christian pacifism applies only when one is personally oppressed. He claimed that failing to act when others are oppressed—citing hypothetical victims of the administration — is not Christian behavior, but "complicity in the oppressor's crimes." All of which shows a foundational misunderstanding of his subject. Essentially, he's creating God in his own image... the height of self-serving. His social media postings indicate a strongly anti-Christian bias, so I suppose we can take his weaponized version of Christianity—preaching to us about what is and is not Christian — with a pound of salt.

Advertisement

I have to give the feds credit; they had Cole Allen’s social media postings scrubbed quite quickly, to the point where, when I went looking for him online two hours after he was in cuffs, face down on the carpet, there was nothing to be found. I certainly would have had it copied into my archives, and probably some significant quotes posted to yesterday’s column, had I found anything.


And the there's this little gem:

I'm not sure what to make of that one.

As with yesterday, there's a small mountain of writing with all this added info coming out, much of it right here at PJ Media, from Stephen Green, Stephen Kruiser, Matt Margolis,  and Scott Pinsker, to name a few.  But I think this quote from Rush Limbaugh at the Wall Street Journal  is worthy of a re-posting:

The latest liberal meme is to equate skepticism of the Obama administration with a tendency toward violence. That takes me back 15 years ago to the time President Bill Clinton accused “loud and angry voices” on the airwaves (i.e., radio talk-show hosts like me) of having incited Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh. What self-serving nonsense. Liberals are perfectly comfortable with antigovernment protest when they’re not in power.

Advertisement

As a measure of how things have gone, let's take a look at what Mary Katherine Ham said at the now-defunct (and offline) creation of Bill Kristol, The Weekly Standard, just a few days after the Limbaugh quote surfaced:

Where’s the civility, I ask you? Was it not just  this weekend that former President Bill Clinton warned that words have power,  and that in voicing dissent, we should be careful not to get out of hand? And  yet, here we have a group of protesters registering their discontent with the  government within close physical proximity of the actual president of  the United States. With the current political climate and all the threats we’ve  heard so much about, can these citizens really think that this kind of conduct  is appropriate?

Well, given what we saw Saturday night, and the reaction from the Democrats since, I think the answer is an obvious "yes." Certainly, Cole Allen considered it so.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Eric Florack

Eric Florack brings 35 years of online political commentary to his writing, along with two decades of broadcast radio experience. His blog, Bits Blog, is now in its 26th year.

Read more by Eric Florack

Category:

COLUMNS

Tags:

BLUESKY DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT WHITE HOUSE

Recommended

Jon Ossoff Had Plenty to Say About Trump — Until Someone Tried to Kill Him Chris Queen
Meet the Democrats’ New Top Strategist Robert Spencer
Shorter Pritzker: Trump Deserved It, and I'll Justify It by Completely and Hilariously Wrecking Myself Victoria Taft
No Conspiracy Required Stephen Green
Karen Bass Faces Serious Questions After Leaked Phone Call On Palisades Fire Tim O'Brien
BREAKING: Charges Against Cole Allen in Attempted Assassination of Trump Catherine Salgado

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Champagne and Gunfire at the Correspondents’ Dinner: How Media’s Tidy Fiction Created a Shooter
Democrats Can Stick Their 'Unity' Messaging Where the Sun Don't Shine
MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit - Replay
Advertisement