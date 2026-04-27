The Morning Briefing: Leftist Lunatics and Gun—Free Zones Are a Dangerous Combo

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is dealing with a critical post-Stagecoach unguent situation.
That was a jarring emergence from my regularly-scheduled weekend news coma. As regular readers here know, I really duck the news on Saturdays. That's even more true every year when it's time for the White House Corrrespondents' Dinner, which I think is one of the most tedious gatherings of awful people in a city that specializes in them. I didn't even start getting up to speed about what happened at the dinner until Sunday afternoon.
My first question to a friend was, "How does a guy from Los Angeles get a gun to Washington, D.C. and get close to the president?" I mean, there is a lot of gun control at both ends of that journey. This whole thing was bookended by Draconian gun laws.
Where there's a psychopath Trump Derangement Syndrome-sufferer will, there's a way, I guess.
My colleagues have done a brilliant job of covering this story from every possible angle. Too many of those stories were stark reminders of just how mentally unwell and horrible the people on the left are now. There was the usual garbage about not being clear about the gunman's motives, even though those are always pretty easy to figure out.
President Trump and his team are, sadly, getting used to the hate and the violence. The blame for all of it can be laid at the feet of the Democrats and their vile hate mongers in the mainstream media. Here’s an example from Matt:
President Donald Trump sat down with Norah O'Donnell for a 60 Minutes interview… and let’s just say that things got really uncomfortable for O'Donnell when the subject of the manifesto written by the man who attempted to assassinate Trump and other administration officials at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner Saturday night came up.
O'Donnell read aloud from the document, citing the shooter's apparent motive: "Administration officials, they are targets." Then she kept going, reading the gunman's claim that he was "no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes." She asked Trump for his reaction.
He had one.
"Well, I was waiting for you to read that because I knew you would, because you're — you're horrible people. Horrible people," Trump said.
Trump wasn't done there — he had plenty more choice words for O'Donnell. There was no reason for her to read any of that other than to put more poison out in the universe and embarrass the president. They'll never stop with the character assassination attempts and they obviously don't care if those lead to actual assassination attempts. As Tim wrote yesterday, they've learned nothing since Butler.
Democrats and their media mouthpieces usually spend a day or two pretending that they are going to calm down with the rhetoric. 60 Minutes is merely an anti-Trump verbal hit squad now, despite already having gotten in legal hot water over it, so there was no pause for a breath.
No one on the left is going to stop with the smears and the violence-inducing rhetoric about President Trump. The Secret Service does a great job but I still have my suspicions about some of the Swamp people and whether they have the president's safety prioritized highly enough, especially higher up the food chain.
We also know that there is no shortage of legitmately insane people over on the other side of the aisle. Suggestible and insane. The kinds of people who could be triggered by, say, a segment on 60 Minutes.
Keep buying guns and ammo — President Trump isn't the only one these loons are after.
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