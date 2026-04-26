Jimmy Kimmel Called Melania an ‘Expectant Widow’ Before the Assassination Attempt

And the left wonders why we blame them when someone tries to kill President Donald Trump? Just days before a 31-year-old Cole Allen of Torrance, Calif., opened fire outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton, Jimmy Kimmel aired a full parody version of the event on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night. He played host, worked the crowd, and trained his fire on President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump with the kind of gleeful contempt that’s become his brand.

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The Melania jokes landed hardest — and in retrospect, the most uncomfortable. “Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow,” Kimmel said during the parody segment.

Jimmy Kimmel revels in calling Melania Trump an “expectant widow”



Not cool

pic.twitter.com/I8e9kVshiV — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 26, 2026

It wasn’t funny then… and two days later, it really hit differently.

But this is what the left does: it normalizes hateful, violent rhetoric. As PJ Media previously reported, Allen’s manifesto reads like your garden-variety Trump Derangement Syndrome rant.

Allen also made it clear he viewed everyone in the room as part of the problem. In his telling, simply attending the event made guests “complicit,” accusing them of willingly listening to “a pedophile, rapist, and traitor.”

He also tried to preempt criticism. He brushed off the idea that his Christian faith should lead him to restraint, arguing that standing by in the face of wrongdoing amounts to complicity. And when confronted with the obvious question of why he didn’t carry out something even worse, his response was chillingly blunt: “Gotta start somewhere.”

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For our VIPs: Yes, Democrats Own a Share of Blame in the Latest Trump Assassination Attempt

This is what years of relentless, dehumanizing political rhetoric produce. I’m not saying that every late-night punchline is a green light for murder and that political jokes should be off limits. But the media and entertainment complex has spent years marinating its audience in the idea that Trump and everyone around him represent an existential threat to civilization itself. At some point, someone decides to take that premise seriously rather than change the channel.

On top of that, even CNN’s Van Jones is worried that he’ll be made out to be a hero.

“I’m starting to worry about something, though, which is that the shooter survived, which means on Monday he’s going to court, which means there is a danger that people try to make him some sort of hero. You watch what happened with Luigi [Mangione], who shot a CEO to death and somehow became a hero,” Jones said Saturday night. “So, they said tonight you saw the worst of America. You saw the best of America. Tonight, you definitely saw the best of America. I hope on Monday we don’t see the worst again. I just want to say very clearly — this kind of despicable behavior has no place in America. It has no place on the right. It has no place on the left.”

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CNN's @VanJones68 says he fears there will be a portion of America that will seek to lionize the #WHCD shooter in much the same way Luigi Mangione has....



"Well, I thought the President did well. I'm starting to worry about something, though, which is that the shooter survived,… pic.twitter.com/c2gMYcRJsf — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 26, 2026

Yet, in left-wing media, that kind of rhetoric is pushed so often that it’s become normalized.

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