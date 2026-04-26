Again, Fetterman Breaks Ranks After the Third Attempt on Trump's Life

If the man wasn't a bloody lefty, I'd create a chorus of people asking him to flip to the Republican side. When compared to other Senate freshmen, he's ranked the second most leftist.

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Alas, I believe him to be the maverick that the media's favorite maverick, John McCain, thought himself to be.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) didn't hedge after the chaos at the White House Correspondents' Dinner when a gunman, Cole Allen, rushed a Secret Service checkpoint and opened fire.

The shooter has now been identified as 31-year-old schoolteacher Cole Allen of Torrance, Calif., who sprinted past security checkpoints inside the hotel armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and two knives. He never made it into the ballroom. Gunfire was exchanged during the incident, but Allen was not hit, and police arrested him. A Secret Service agent was struck but was wearing protective gear. No other injuries were confirmed among the attendees.

In seconds, a routine political event turned into a live test of how much risk members of the Trump administration accept when they gather away from the White House.

Trump just posted pictures of the shooter on Truth pic.twitter.com/uSTHIQuZxg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 26, 2026

Fetterman saw enough, telling fellow Democrats to drop the reflex of opposing anything “Trump” and back a practical fix: build a secure, bulletproof ballroom on the White House grounds.

A hardened, on-site venue would let presidents host large events inside a controlled perimeter instead of relying on facilities that weren't built for modern threat levels.

President Donald Trump drove the point home within hours, saying the shooting proved why a protected ballroom isn't optional; it's basic security.

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Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and senior officials moved off the stage as agents contained the threat. One Secret Service agent took a round to his chest and, thanks to his vest, survived.

Cole Allen of Torrance, Calif., never reached the main seating area, but the gap between “contained” and “catastrophic” was very thin.

Fetterman's position isn't a one-off; he votes with his caucus most of the time, yet he breaks from it on national security when it counts. He backs Israel, supports Trump's effort to block Iran from getting nuclear weapons, and, last year, defended the ballroom plan as appropriate and in line with the White House's long history of upgrades.

Private donors would fund the ballroom, which removes the usual fight over money.

For years, security professionals have warned about concentrating the president, vice president, cabinet, and lawmakers at off-site venues like the Washington Hilton. A single breach threatens multiple layers of leadership at once.

A White House ballroom keeps those events inside a fortified perimeter designed for current threats, not assumptions from the past 30 years.

You can't put it more plainly than Fetterman did on X.

We were there front and center.



That venue wasn’t built to accommodate an event with the line of succession for the U.S. government.



After witnessing last night, drop the TDS and build the White House ballroom for events exactly like these. pic.twitter.com/eeUBnlSe5y — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) April 26, 2026

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His point isn't partisan; it's operational: protect the office, reduce exposure, and control the environment.

Washington typically defaults to posture over progress when leaders dig in, defend their side, and stall anything tied to the other party.

Fetterman, however, did the opposite; he looked at what happened and backed a fix already on the table.

Allen's “alleged” attack didn't create a new problem; he exposed one that's been tolerated and kicked down the road for years.

How many times will it take for people filled with common sense to look at the critics of the ballroom, smack ‘em in the head, and, in the most sarcastic tone possible, exclaim:

“DUUUUHHH!”

It doesn't bear repeating, but for some dunderheads, it does: a secure, on-site venue won't solve every risk, but it closes obvious ones. The presidency demands more than ceremony and tradition; it demands infrastructure that matches the reality of modern threats.

Fetterman cut through the noise and picked action over argument. While others kept talking, he picked a solution.

The close call at the Correspondents’ Dinner didn’t come out of nowhere. The next piece digs into why obvious fixes sit untouched for years, who benefits from delay, and what it takes to force change in a town that resists it. Join PJ Media VIP and get 60% off with promo code FIGHT.