Taiwanese, Israeli Leaders React to D.C. Dinner Shooting

Leaders from the Republic of China (ROC — Taiwan) and Israel reacted with mingled horror and relief to another assassination attempt on U.S. President Donald Trump.

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ROC President Lai Ching-te and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu both condemned political violence and expressed their relief that the assassination attempt at the Saturday White House Correspondents’ Dinner was not successful. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar released a statement on the event as well. Cole Allen rushed a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton hotel on April 25 during the dinner, armed with multiple weapons, and federal officials say Allen put his motive as killing Trump administration officials. Allen did not succeed in killing anyone, though he did injure a Secret Service agent, who survived thanks to his body armor.

President Lai Ching-te, who is the current leader of the free Chinese government headquartered in Taiwan (versus the genocidal Chinese Communist Party), posted on X, “Shocked and gravely concerned to hear about the gunshots fired at the White House Correspondents’ Gala. We are relieved to hear that President Trump and other attendees remain safe from physical harm and we strongly condemn any form of political violence.” The Taiwanese politician put up his message late on Saturday, soon after the shooting occurred but after the Trump administration confirmed that all their officials evacuated safely.

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Meanwhile, in Israel, Netanyahu — by far the strongest ally the United States and Trump have right now — shared a message that was jointly from him and from his wife. “Sara and I were shocked by the attempted assassination of President @realDonaldTrump last night in Washington, DC,” the prime minister posted on X in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Related: Did D.C. Dinner Shooter Donate to Kamala Harris?

Netanyahu continued, “We are relieved that the President and the First Lady are safe and strong. We send our wishes for a full and speedy recovery to the wounded police officer and salute the US Secret Service for their swift and decisive action.” Melania Trump was with her husband at the time the shots rang out, as was Erika Kirk, who was understandably extremely traumatized after the incident.

Minister Sa’ar was even more emphatic. “Israel stands shoulder to shoulder with the United States and @POTUS Trump,” he wrote. “I condemn in the strongest possible terms the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents dinner attended by President Trump, and commend American security forces for their swift action in neutralizing the attacker. Zero tolerance for political violence.”

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President Trump wanted to return to the stage and continue with the dinner as planned, evidently to prove that he was not intimidated by the third nearly-successful assassination attempt in less than two years, but his security team and family convinced him to return to the White House.

Trump did hold a press conference yesterday evening after the shooting during which he confirmed that the shooter was a California man. Multiple outlets have since identified the shooter as teacher Cole Allen, who seemingly donated to Kamala Harris in 2024.

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