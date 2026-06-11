The Morning Briefing: Jasmine Crockett's Gaping Maw Is Still Belching Up Filth

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Chazunweyl greatly regretted cutting short his career as the U.S. Virgin Islands' premier Gary Burghoff impersonator.

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We really didn't think that she was going to go away quietly, did we?

After losing the Texas Democratic Senate primary to James "Beef Is Planet Murder" Talarico, I really expected Jasmine Crockett to start showing up in front of every camera she could find to scream "racism," "sexism," and whatever other permavictim "ism" she could think of. Democrats don't deal with defeat very well, after all.

Ultra-entitled Democrats like Crockett have no coping mechanisms for it whatsoever.

Well, Crockett finally came out of her lair of resentment to offer her opinions on the (much too light) Karmelo Anthony verdict and sentence. This is from Catherine:

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas), one of the most morally despicable stooges in Congress, claimed murdered teen Austin Metcalf’s family have never suffered as she suffers for being black, and that killer Karmelo Anthony was justified in randomly stabbing Metcalf to death. The piece of human debris who, thank God, will soon be out of Congress, claimed, as the culmination of a lengthy and ignorant lecture on her show about the Anthony case, “Black women, especially black women who have black male children, live in fear and agony every single day — a fear and agony that I promise you the Metcalfs probably never spend a day living that way. And we’re going to have to have some real conversations about race in this country.” Yes, she actually claimed that, in 2026, simply having black skin brings more fear and sorrow into a person's life than losing your son to a senseless, unjustified murder.

Crockett says "black" three times in the first ten words of one sentence, so she was really leaning into this playing of the race card. By the way, the soon-to-be ex-congresswoman doesn't have any children, male, female, or black. A complete lack of experience about a subject has never kept Crockett from speaking with authority on it, though.

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It's always weird and irritating when Crockett attempts to pretend to be down with the struggle in any way. She was educated at a "Country Day" school and an exclusive all-girls Catholic high school. It wasn't exactly a mean streets upbringing. She's also owned a law firm and been a member of Congress. Her rough edges narrative is really weak.

While we all celebrated Crockett's loss to Talarico, it's difficult to believe that she will be gracefully walking away from the spotlight. She's either going to find a Stacey Abrams-esque grift or — here's some nightmare fuel — she'll run for the House again and probably win.

The only thing that Karmelo Anthony's mother had to live in fear of was that she raised a violent punk who thought the best way to prove himself was to murder someone. Or maybe she lived in fear because the kid is a stone-cold sociopath.

Crockett's most ridiculous statement was "And we're going to have some real conversations about race in this country." When was the last time any Democrat in Congress shut up about race? Also, they really don't want to have a conversation about race. They want to keep acting as if nothing in America has changed since 1955 and be able to scream "RAAAAACISM!" whenever they don't have a solid position on an issue or in an argument.

Race cards are flying all over the place this week. This is from a post that my Twitchy colleague Brett T. wrote:

Democrat Rep. Terri Sewell lashes out and smears Republicans as racist for investigating fraud during ActBlue hearing:



"Over and over again, Donald Trump’s Department of Justice has harassed Black women with bogus lawsuits!” pic.twitter.com/BoZXQz5mEb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 10, 2026

Beyond tedious.

I know, I know...that's racist.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

DPR takes umbrage with my preference for Daniel Craig as Bond:

Here's the problem, Craig is the very definition of SQNS: Clouseau is Sellers, The Saint is Moore, Bond is Connery. Even the scripts for Craig's faux Bond movies are fake. They ran out of Fleming stories and wrote new ones that are palpably inauthentic. You can like the new franchise, but it ain't Bond. They should have just started a new genre and given the lead character a new name. Also, replacing Llewelyn with Basil Fawlty was fun, but inauthentic. Topping that was giving us a female M? Heaven forfend!! The only update that really worked was trading the diminutive Cruise for the truly terrifying Ritchson as Reacher. OK, Chris Reeves for Geo Reeves worked...

I said that I knew it was an unpopular opinion. I stand by it.

Friend of the Briefing Sharon P. has a case of the Golden State blues:

My usual uplifting visit each day with your Morning Briefing has me in complete despair today for family and friends, who unlike the leftist money baggers, are suffering in this hedonistic trap! Stuck in 'such a lovely place' they can no longer afford to live in because they haven't the means to pack up and leave! With no disrespect to the Eagles - Welcome to the 'Hell-hole' California!

Yeah, it's been rough writing about all of what's transpired in this, um, "election." As I wrote yesterday, though, it's important that we all pay attention so we can prevent it from happening elsewhere. Believe me, I wish that I could block out any news from California right now. OK, any news that doesn't involve the Dodgers.

Timothy L. weighs in on Tuesday's primaries:

Kruiser, As if there wasn't already a stark contrast between Maine and South Carolina last night's primary election results revealed an even greater divide. Graham north vs Graham South is the new civil war in many ways.

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You just reminded me that I'm always nervous when we haven't heard from Lindsey Graham in a while. It makes me wonder if he is about to have one of his "episodes" again. That South Carolina Republican gubernatorial primary had some entertainment value.

Thanks to all who wrote in. Let's finish the week strong!

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Around the Interwebz

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The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

🦌✨ Deer Dancer (1967)



In 1967, Ted DeGrazia created a remarkable series of forty paintings depicting the Yaqui Indians’ observance of Lent and Easter, one of the most important spiritual traditions in the Southwest. #TedDeGrazia #DeGrazia #DeerDancer #YaquiEaster pic.twitter.com/iU1aSzzJRL — DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun Museum (@DeGraziaGallery) June 10, 2026

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

This could describe at least 60% of all the SNL skits ever (yes, even the "classics").

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

06/10/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

THURSDAY, JUNE 11, 2026 THURSDAY, JUNE 11, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: Spectrum

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: National Journal

Secondary Print: The Hill

Radio: iHeartMedia

New Media: Border Hawk



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT receives his Intelligence Briefing

The White House

Closed Press



11:00 AM THE FIRST LADY launches Fostering the Future Accounts

United States Department of the Treasury

Pre-Credentialed Media



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT signs a Proclamation

Oval Office

Closed Press



4:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



6:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Tele-Rally

Oval Office

Closed Press



7:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in Tele-Rally

Oval Office

Closed Press

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