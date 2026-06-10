FBI Arrests Hamas-Loving Youths Who Terrorized University of Michigan Staff

The FBI has arrested a group of young people who spent more than a year terrorizing teachers and staff of the University of Michigan to pressure them into cutting off all ties with Israel in order to support Palestinian terrorists.

Advertisement

After the Oct. 7, 2023, atrocities, American universities became hotspots of protests in favor of the terrorists and against the Israeli victims. Some student organizations like Students for Justice in Palestine actively celebrated the horrific slaughter, while others falsely claimed that it was the Israelis, not the Palestinians, who were trying to commit genocide. There were even numerous incidents of students assaulting Jewish teachers or fellow students. One group of young people whom FBI Director Kash Patel described as “college-aged adults” took inspiration from Hamas to terrorize leaders at the University of Michigan in an effort to force a boycott of Israel.

Patel announced on X on June 10 that the FBI arrested seven individuals in connection with a 10-count indictment. The domestic terrorists used both threats and actual attacks in their antisemitic campaign.

“The indictment alleges that after the October 7, 2023 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, these individuals - a group of college-aged adults - engaged in a coordinated campaign of violent, criminal acts seeking to pressure University of Michigan leaders and other businesses in the Eastern District of Michigan to cut off all ties with Israel,” the FBI director wrote Wednesday.

Advertisement

He then detailed the crimes that the Jihad sympathizers committed. “The subjects allegedly vandalized the victims’ property, spray-painted their homes with messages like ‘Intifada’ and ‘Free Palestine,’ left threatening notes on their doors, and even broke windows of the victims’ homes - throwing glass jars filled with chemicals while children slept inside,” Patel explained.

Intifada refers to genocidal terrorist war against Israel. By calling for “intifada,” the young criminals were not only aligning themselves with Hamas, but they were also literally expressing enthusiasm for wiping out Israel specifically and Jews more generally.

Related: Over 100 UNRWA Jihadi Staffers Helped Hamas on Oct. 7, Watchdog Reveals

Patel emphasized the young criminals’ alignment with Hamas by pointing out the significance of the date for some serious violations. “They deliberately chose the one-year anniversary of Hamas’s attack to engage in some of their most visible criminal acts - including one subject who specifically targeted the Bloomfield Township Jewish Federation on October 7, 2024. On the same day, another subject - employed by the University - vandalized the University President’s home,” Patel stated. “The alleged criminal targeting occurred for over a year - beginning approximately March 2024 and continuing until April 2025.”

Advertisement

October 7 was the deadliest single day for Jews since the Holocaust. Radical Islamic Hamas terrorists burned alive and/or beheaded babies, gunned down whole families, raped to death women, and kidnapped civilians of all ages. Yet a combination of woke antisemitism and funding from terrorist supporters like the Qatari and Saudi governments has so radicalized American universities that students are on the side of the Oct. 7 terrorists.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, especially in this 250th year of America’s existence, and amid a global surge of terrorism, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.