Violent Immigrant Fraudster Stole $100 Million to Fund Jets, Cars, and Orgies

An Indian financier who obtained permanent resident status in California is now in handcuffs as federal authorities say he bilked a bank of almost $100 million to fund his luxurious and licentious lifestyle.

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The fraudster, Mahender Makhijani, controlled numerous entities, threatened and blackmailed employees, violently raided rivals, and hosted “sex-fueled mega parties” with his ill-gotten gains, according to the California Post. Makhijani even threatened to murder associates.

Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the central district of California and the sworn enemy of all fraud, just completed another high-profile arrest. You can see a photo and some details below:

Mahender Makhijani, 44, a lawful permanent resident from India living in Corona del Mar, was arrested this morning on a federal criminal complaint charging him with defrauding a bank out of nearly $100 million.



Makhijani controlled Cantor Group V LLC, a Newport Beach-based… pic.twitter.com/wEcSe5mQpW — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) June 10, 2026

Cantor Group V had a lending agreement that permitted it only to pledge first-lien real estate loans to the victim bank, per Essayli. “Makhijani falsified title policies from September 2024 to April 2025 to make it appear Cantor held first-lien positions when other creditors were ahead,” Essayli added. “Makhijani and a subordinate forged documents in Adobe, altered metadata, and submitted the falsified records to the victim bank, while also providing misleading explanations during calls and in spreadsheets.” Essentially, Makhijani made collateral real estate look more valuable than it was.

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Ultimately, the crooked financier could be looking at 30 years in prison once convicted. He was set to appear Wednesday afternoon at the U.S. District Court in Santa Ana.

Essayli emphasized the ripple effects of a system vulnerable to and riddled with fraud, not only for the state of California, but for the nation. Without a trustworthy and reliable economic and financial system, America cannot function.

The California Post, which had a team present at Makhijani’s arrest, described how “G-men in tactical gear” breached the expensive mansion and took Makhijani into custody. Makhijani loved to wear designer sunglasses even while inside and traveled by private jet. He had two mansions, one of them for his in-laws.

From the Post:

The flashy financial mastermind rolled around in a fleet of luxury cars that included a Bentley, Porsche, and Mercedes G-Wagon… Makhijani bragged to associates that he would flee to India if he were ever caught and used a team of henchmen to carry out his deeds, according to feds, controlling them by threatening to “kill” them and put their “family on the street” and “their kids on welfare.” Witnesses said Makhijani would also blackmail his underlings, hosting parties with sex workers and drugs which were attended by bank employees, later threatening to expose those who participated in the twisted festivities. He employed brute force against his financial rivals, posting eviction notices at the homes of their family members and directing men to break into their businesses.

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And by directing, the outlet means that he showed up in person to watch his thugs smash windows and seize documents. Thank goodness authorities finally caught up with this crime boss.

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