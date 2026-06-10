Shermichael Singleton Unloaded on Democrats Over Platner — Right to Ro Khanna’s Face

Republican strategist Shermichael Singleton unloaded on Democrats during a CNN panel over their support for Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner, following his primary victory on Tuesday, and it was brutal.

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Singleton framed this as the moment Democrats finally showed their hand.

"For a long time now, Democrats have long-argued that what fueled their passions against Trump was a sense of righteous indignation, that they were standing up for justice, they were upholding morality that they said Trump was an affront to," Singleton said. "And now, what we all realize is that that was all the facade."

The flashpoint is Platner's campaign positioning against Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). Platner planned to draw a contrast by claiming he stands up for women while Collins does not, pointing to her vote to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The problem (obviously) is that Platner faced serious allegations of his own less than a week before making that argument.

"To me, it seems like maybe a defender of women for my Democratic friends when it's convenient for them," Singleton said. "But now that there's a political electoral opportunity to maintain their majority in the Senate, and Graham Platner could out-seat Susan Collins, you know what? It doesn't necessarily matter the 10-plus years of arguments we've made about morals and ethics against Trump and Republicans who've empowered Trump because we can win a seat. It's very Machiavellian in many ways."

Singleton wasn't finished.

"Any argument that Democrats have framed against Trump, against Republicans, is now null and void. They have revealed themselves to be nothing but hypocrites, nothing but liars," he said. "And I think as we get into the general election, you're going to see the case made by Susan Collins, made by the NRSC, that Democrats are not the people that they said that they are. Look at who they're supporting, the guy with the Nazi tattoo."

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The best part was that he was seated next to Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), who is one of a few Democrats who have unabashedly endorsed Platner and served as a surrogate for the campaign. He naturally tried to pivot to Platner’s PTSD excuse, which even veterans aren’t buying, and play the “but Trump” card.

"The idea that someone who served three tours of duty had post-traumatic stress disorder and is acknowledging it as a dark chapter in his life, and his redemption, is far closer to George W. Bush's story than Donald Trump's story," Khanna said. "He has said he was addicted to alcohol, he had an ugly chapter, and he has redeemed himself. And Americans love redemption stories."

Of course, Democrats didn’t see it that way when Bush was running for president. They accused him of being a drunk, not someone who had redeemed himself. But I digress. In the end, Democrats are still using inflammatory rhetoric against Collins to justify supporting a Nazi-sympathizing domestic abuser.

Related: Platner’s Former Political Director Just Torched His Campaign

"This is a guy who's trying to draw a contrast against a woman who's been there a long time," Singleton said. "She is, by all accounts, even by many of her colleagues on the Democratic side, a moderate, someone that they can work with, they have accounted on her for many times in many very serious votes against her own party."

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.@MrShermichael blasts Democrats as hypocrites for backing Graham Platner:



"Any argument that Democrats have framed against Trump, against Republicans, it's now null and void. They have revealed themselves to be nothing but hypocrites, nothing but liars." pic.twitter.com/WAleLWyC7w — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) June 10, 2026

He’s right. Democrats have spent a decade telling the country that anyone who stood with Trump or gave Republicans cover had no moral standing. Now they want credit for backing a candidate with a Nazi tattoo and an ever-growing pile of troubling allegations, including domestic abuse?

"How do you maintain any moral authority when you make that justification?" Singleton asked Khanna.

The Democrats have no good answer to that one.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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