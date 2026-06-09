Platner’s Former Political Director Just Torched His Campaign

When the New York Times published its recent exposé on multiple women who dated Senate candidate Graham Platner and accused him of abusive and unsettling behavior, the campaign responded by focusing on one woman, Lyndsey Fifield, dismissing her as a Republican operative. It didn’t matter that two other women were Democrats making similar and even worse allegations against him.

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Now, a former staffer has come forward with an inside account of her dealings with the Maine Democrat and his campaign.

It's not good for them, especially since they can’t play the Republican operative card on this one.

Genevieve McDonald joined Platner's campaign as political director in August 2025, leaving a senior policy advisory role to do so. She believed in him. His pitch was a veteran's redemption story, a Maine guy fighting for working people. The pitch sold her.

She was wrong. And she lasted just a couple of months.

The unraveling started quietly. Platner told McDonald in September 2025 that he had a tattoo that "could be problematic,” but assured her it was "just a military thing." She took him at his word.

“Then, I began receiving calls from Washington warning me he was not who he seemed: ‘Have you read his oppo file?’ I had not. I trusted that his out-of-state consulting team had thoroughly vetted him.”

Clearly, they hadn’t, and things deteriorated fast.

Days before CNN published a story on Platner's archived Reddit posts, McDonald received a document showing posts attributed to him under the username "P-Hustle," including content suggesting rural white Americans are racist or stupid. She knew that material would kill any shot he had at cross-party appeal. Politico followed with Platner's old posts about political violence. McDonald pulled the full archive herself and found more. In October, The Washington Post reported that Platner had posted comments in 2013 downplaying sexual assault.

That was enough for McDonald.

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She submitted her resignation the same day. The campaign's response was to offer her $15,000 in exchange for signing a nondisclosure agreement. She refused. The campaign later claimed to Politico that the payment was standard severance with no strings attached. Sure.

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The Nazi tattoo became public after that. “His team’s cavalier response, and what I strongly suspected was his feigned ignorance about the significance, was appalling,” McDonald wrote in the Washington Post. “I said so publicly.”

Then came the sexting.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Platner had a history of sexting other women despite being married. His wife had informed the campaign before Labor Day 2025, weeks after McDonald came aboard. Platner's team didn’t even try to deny it. They acknowledged the behavior but attacked coverage of it as "journalistic malpractice" and "gossip from a former staffer," directing that characterization at McDonald. They also disputed her claim that he sexted roughly a dozen women, saying the number was closer to six. Look, when the argument you’re making is that it was only six women, not 12, you've already lost.

“If America wants a stronger democracy, elevating leaders with integrity is essential. Leaders with sound judgment and ethics. Leaders who embrace and live the ideals the nation stands for,” McDonald wrote. “Platner has shown us that he is not such a leader.”

She continued, “He exhibits a pattern of dishonest behavior that is impossible to ignore. Despite being exposed by a series of scandals beginning last October, he kept assuring voters and the Democratic Party that there were no more skeletons in his closet. Then more emerged — the latest, in recent days, have involved former girlfriends' serious accusations of physical mistreatment."

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Through all of it, parts of the Democrat Party have barely flinched. McDonald pointed to remarks by Sen. Bernie Sanders (S-Vt.) on CNN suggesting that Platner’s issues are no different than anyone else’s in Washington. "Is he a saint? I guess not. I don't know too many saints here."

McDonald had an answer for that. "His comment reflects one of the deepest problems in American politics today. We have learned to excuse what we should condemn. I want better for my daughters, and for the people of Maine. Democrats are being sold a narrative that Platner is the only choice for the race against Republican Sen. Susan Collins. Maine voters don't have to accept that."

Her verdict on Platner is simple: "Graham Platner is not someone who would be good for Maine or for the country."

And that’s coming from someone who worked for him, and who even believed in him at one point.

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