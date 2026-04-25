Education Department: Antisemitism, Pro-Hamas Material in New York City Teaching

The U.S. Department of Education (ED) found that New York City teachers and administrators were not only promoting virulent hatred against Jews, but specifically praising genocidal terrorists.

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ED is investigating the New York City Department of Education (NYDOE) over reported violations of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Title VI). This included seminars framing the Palestinian jihad against Israel as “resistance” to evil “Zionism.” These same pernicious pedagogues are also teaching young people that Zionists are “genocidal white supremacists,” and that Hamas terrorists who died while murdering and raping Israelis in the most horrific manner imaginable are “martyrs.” The surge in violent antisemitism in America is a product of our school system.

ED’s Office of Civil Rights (OCR) is investigating the NYDOE, according to an April 23 press release. If true — and there’s every reason to fear the worst, given NYC voted in a radically pro-jihad, anti-Israel mayor — the allegations are extremely serious. NYDOE is literally teaching young people to admire the most bestial butchers, while hating Jews just because of their religion and ethnicity.

Eli Sharabi was abducted from Kibbutz Be'eri on Oct. 7, 2023.

His wife and daughters were murdered by Palestinian Hamas.

His brother, also abducted by Palestinian Hamas was murdered in Gaza.



Speaking of the horrors of his captivity and his mistreatment, he explains that despite… pic.twitter.com/vtY0upS6QD — Israel ישראל (@Israel) September 30, 2025

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Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey declared emphatically, “No child should be taught by his or her teachers to hate their peers. Neither should Jewish children be taught that being Jewish somehow makes them inherently guilty or proponents of hate and violence.”

Didn’t we learn our lesson with the Nazi Holocaust, and with the new Holocaust of which the worst massacre was Oct. 7, 2023? How are any Americans on the side of terrorists and neo-Nazis?

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The ED press release stated:

Many reports received by OCR indicate that a group of NYCDOE employees organized a series of teaching seminars focused on “Palestine, Zionism, and Resistance.” The so-called “NYC Educators for Palestine” allegedly teach children as young as five about “contemporary and historical Palestinian resistance,” that Zionists are “genocidal white supremacists,” and to support the federally designated terrorist organization Hamas and its “martyrs” (i.e. dead terrorists). Complaints received by OCR allege that these actions in NYCDOE teach and sow hostility and hatred towards Jewish students, potentially creating a hostile environment.

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I would say that’s a lot more than potentially.

Part of the problem is where these teachers and administrators are getting their college degrees. I recently wrote about the fact that the sharia-loving, anti-U.S. governments of Saudi Arabia and Qatar have poured significant amounts of money into America’s universities over the years. The Qatari government is specifically the most open and devoted sponsor of Hamas leaders.

But Richey also placed blame for the epidemic of Jew-hatred in New York City on the Biden administration. “Discrimination has no place in our schools, and, unlike the previous Administration, the Trump Administration will not turn a blind eye to antisemitic harassment. OCR will investigate these appalling allegations to ensure the equal treatment of all students,” she said. Imagine actually fighting prejudice instead of encouraging it.

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