Democrats Are Literally Blaming Trump for Their Support of Graham Platner

Graham Platner is now officially the Democrats’ nominee for the U.S. Senate in Maine. He has a Nazi tattoo, a history of abusing women, years of hateful posts on the internet, and a portapotty fetish. Despite everything we know so far (and who knows what may come next), he still has the rabid support of the far left.

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And the worst part is, they know they’re supporting a terrible human being, and they’re justifying their support by pointing the finger at Donald Trump.

It's the kind of logic that only makes sense if you've spent the last decade convincing yourself that Trump is literally Hitler, so why not support the guy with the Nazi tattoo, right?

Exactly: It doesn’t make sense.

Adam Mockler, a commentator for the MeidasTouch Network, went on CNN's NewsNight to make the case that Maine Democrats backing Graham Platner isn't really a moral failure; it’s just a strategic necessity. His argument, stripped of the spin, goes something like this: Republicans lowered the bar, so Democrats have to follow them into the gutter.

ICYMI: Shermichael Singleton Unloaded on Democrats Over Platner — Right to Ro Khanna’s Face

"We are now witnessing the post-cancellation, post-purity style of politics that the Republican Party has ushered in," he claimed. "I'm not going to sit here and defend things Graham Platner did in his past. Not even Graham Platner defends these things that he did in his past. But we have watched for a decade as Republicans have repeatedly lowered the threshold, lowered the standards for their candidates, and now Democrats are going to keep holding our candidates to an infinitely higher standard while we have Ken Paxton in Texas, while we have Donald Trump sitting in the Oval Office right now," Mockler said.

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Neither has a Nazi tattoo, kid.

Mockler’s argument was so weak that even CNN anchor Abby Phillip pushed back. When Mockler kept calling the tattoo "admittedly weird," she stopped him cold.

"And it's a Nazi tattoo, Adam," Phillip said. "Acknowledge that."

"Oh, yes."

"It's not weird,” she pointed out. “It's a Nazi tattoo."

"It's awful, yes," Mockler conceded… sort of.

Perhaps he knew he sounded ridiculous, so he just pivoted.

"I think the Democrats are trying to reframe this away from Graham Platner's personality and towards a race between Graham Platner versus Susan Collins," he said.

In other words, stop looking at the man with the Nazi tattoo. Look at the Republican instead.

But here’s the problem: Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) has one of the most moderate records in the GOP, if not the entire U.S. Senate. There is simply no moral argument for supporting a Nazi sympathizer and domestic abuser over Collins.

And worse yet, according to Mockler, if that’s who Maine voters want, then that absolves him of anything he’s done in the past.

"If Graham Platner can earn their trust, then he earns their trust," he said.

That's it. That's the moral framework. A man who has a Nazi tattoo and a record of abusing women can earn your trust by getting more votes.

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Think about that for a second. The left spent years calling Trump a fascist, a Nazi, and an existential threat to democracy. Now, they use that hysterical framing to justify backing a guy with an actual Nazi tattoo who abuses women.

Phillip herself summed up where Democrats have arrived. "Democrats are saying that we're going to go lower. They go low, we go just as low," she said. That’s a far cry from Michelle Obama’s "When they go low, we go high,” but that was never an accurate reflection of the Democrat Party anyway.

At least Phillip said it out loud. Most on the left won't. They'll dress it up in the language of realpolitik and resistance, but the translation is simple: They don't actually believe the standards they've been screaming about for years. They were never about decency. They were always about winning.

On CNN NewsNight, Meidas Touch’s Adam Mockler defends Oystergruppenfuhrer Graham Platner’s Nazi tattoo as merely just a “weird tattoo”:



CNN’s Abby Phillip: “There probably is more coming out. Don't you think, Adam?”



Mockler: “There could be, but we are now witnessing the… pic.twitter.com/27XAaQFneV — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 10, 2026

This is what happens when a political movement builds its entire identity around opposing one man. You end up defending the indefensible, dismissing a Nazi tattoo as a "weird" quirk, and asking voters to look the other way. The Democrat Party doesn't have a standard anymore. They’ve spent years believing the worst about Donald Trump and anyone who supports him, and they’re using that to justify supporting someone like Platner.

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In the end, none of these excuses matter. Democrats had an alternative. They could have supported Gov. Janet Mills and avoided this mess entirely. Instead, they chose Graham Platner. Whatever they think of Trump, the moral failure of choosing Platner belongs to them and them alone.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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