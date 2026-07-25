Leftist Judges Again Block Trump’s Efforts to Stop Cheating in Elections

You can tell what’s going on here from the way Reuters frames President Donald Trump’s efforts to ensure the integrity of elections in the United States. Trump, the far-left propaganda organ masquerading as a news agency tells us, is trying to “overhaul elections.” Yeah, sure, that’s it.

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The dastardly Orange Man “has made winning approval in Congress of a divisive package of voting restrictions ‌called the SAVE America Act a priority.” However, the left is busy protecting us all from his machinations: “Judges have blocked an earlier executive order he signed requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote and restricting the counting of mail ballots.”

All this must be part of Trump’s efforts to install himself as a fascist dictator, right? That seems to be what Reuters would have us believe. After all, who else would want people who are voting in American elections to demonstrate that they’re American citizens, and to restrict mail-in ballots, which are so easily susceptible to fraud? But leftists can relax: 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has just acted to save what leftists always call “our democracy,” and has again thrown a roadblock in the way of Trump’s attempt to clean up our elections.

The Saturday Reuters report notes that “a federal appeals court on Saturday declined to allow U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration to implement in 23 states his executive order that aims to tighten rules for mail-in voting ahead of November elections that will decide control of Congress.” So the cheating can proceed apace, and leftist candidates don’t have to worry about whether or not they’ll be elected.

The court “rejected the administration’s request to lift an injunction several Democratic-led states secured on June 25 from a lower-court judge ‌who concluded that key parts of the Republican president’s order were unconstitutional.” How could it possibly be unconstitutional to try to close off some of the avenues that have been commonly used to cheat in elections? Unfortunately, the court didn’t address that question.

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In this case, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals voted 2-1 against Trump. Voting against the president was Judge Gustavo A. Gelpí, whom Old Joe Biden appointed to the court in October 2021, and Judge Julie Rikelman, another Biden appointee, who joined the court in June 2023. There are eleven judges on the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and Republican presidents appointed only two of them: President George W. Bush appointed Judge Jeffrey R. Howard back in May 2002, and Trump appointed Judge Joshua D. Dunlap in November 2025. Dunlap was the one judge who voted in favor of fair elections in this case.

The thrust of the argument against Trump was that it would be too hard to set up the new rules in time for the November elections: “As the district court reasoned, the (executive order) lays out ‌a clear set of rapidly approaching deadlines by which states must coordinate with federal officials ⁠and comply with new voting procedures — all ⁠while the states must also ensure that their officials and the public understand the evolving set of rules that would govern the upcoming September and November elections. The Plaintiff States have no practical choice but to respond to the (order) now.”

Related: Biden Regime Had Planned to Bring Millions More Illegal Migrants Into the Country

How hard can it be to order election officials not to allow anyone to vote who can’t present proof of citizenship? Trump’s executive order “directed the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to compile and transmit to the states a list of confirmed U.S. citizens eligible to vote in each state, derived from citizenship and naturalization records ⁠and other federal databases.”

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Here again, the only people who could oppose this are those who want to cheat in elections. Reuters, however, is still pushing the same discredited nonsense that the left has been spreading around for years: “Trump signed the executive order in March after ⁠years of calling for tighter rules on voting by mail and pushing ⁠the false claim that his 2020 election defeat was the result of widespread voter fraud.” Anyone who still doubts that there has been widespread voter fraud in the U.S. should examine the evidence here.

The left will keep on fighting to ensure that it can manipulate U.S. elections in order to put its operatives in power. The future of the U.S. as a free republic hangs in the balance.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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